After ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin asked the court to reopen arguments in a damages suit brought by a former employee for Min's alleged involvement in workplace bullying and defamation, the court set the ruling for Feb. 4, 2027.

[K-pop Courtroom]

Case at a Glance The Seoul Western District Court closed arguments again on Thursday and set a ruling for 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2027, in a former ADOR employee’s 100 million won ($74,400) damages suit against ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. Separately, Min’s lawyers said that her challenge to an administrative fine for workplace bullying had moved to a formal trial. A hearing took place on Wednesday.

A court set Feb. 4, 2027, as the date for its ruling in a 100 million won ($74,400) damages suit filed against former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin after postponing it once in October.

The fifth hearing for the case — brought by a former employee at the HYBE label for Min’s alleged involvement in workplace bullying and defamation — lasted less than 20 minutes at the Seoul Western District Court in western Seoul on Thursday, with the court closing arguments for the second time.

Explaining why Min asked the court to reopen arguments after the hearing concluded in July, her team pointed to a decision made by the police in a separate criminal complaint, filed by the same former employee.

“We asked to reopen arguments because we wanted to submit the police’s decision not to refer the case to prosecutors as evidence,” her lawyer said. “The brief that we filed this time summarizes our previous arguments and rebuts the other side’s written statements, which do not align with what actually happened.”

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, now the CEO of ooak records, speaks during a press conference on Feb. 25. NEWS1

Min’s lawyer added that a hearing in another case — with Min contesting an administrative fine imposed by the Ministry of Employment and Labor — had occurred on Wednesday, and that they “expect that there will soon be a decision on that.”

The Seoul Western District Court initially closed arguments in the 100 million won damages suit at its fourth hearing on July 23 and scheduled a ruling for Oct. 15.

Min’s lawyers, however, asked the court in September to reopen arguments.

In a statement issued on Oct. 15, Min’s agency, ooak records, said that her legal team sought to submit records from the former employee’s separate criminal defamation complaint. The agency said that it learned in May about the police’s decision not to refer the case to prosecutors, as well as prosecutors’ decision not to indict Min.

The court granted the request and postponed the ruling.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge also mentioned separate damages suits filed by Min against online commenters.

“There were a few damages suits that the defendant had filed against online commenters, but we haven’t been able to serve her with court papers,” the judge said. “If you intend to withdraw the suits, please file a notice of withdrawal.” The judge then set the ruling in the former employee’s 100 million won damages suit for 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2027.

This dispute dates back to March 2024, when the employee reported a male ADOR executive for alleged sexual harassment and workplace bullying. According to her, Min, then the company’s CEO, sided with the executive and tried to cover up the case. She also claims that Min defamed her on social media by posting screenshots of their KakaoTalk exchanges on Instagram.

Min denied taking the executive’s side, and her lawyers said that she had made every effort to hear out both parties.

The former employee filed the damages suit in August 2024, and the court held its first hearing in March last year.

In a separate proceeding, the Labor Ministry fined Min after finding that she had engaged in workplace bullying and failed to conduct a prompt and objective investigation into related instances.

Min contested the fine, but the Seoul Western District Court upheld part of her penalty in a summary proceeding in October last year. At the time, Min’s legal team said that the amount had been reduced, but that they would still bring the case to a formal trial.









Timeline: Former ADOR employee v. Min Hee-jin April 22, 2024 HYBE launches audit into ADOR HYBE initiated an audit against Min over her alleged plans to take control of the label.

April 25, 2024 Min holds her first press conference During a two-hour press conference, Min denied the takeover allegations and accused HYBE of sidelining NewJeans in favor of Le Sserafim and copying NewJeans's concept for ILLIT.

May 2024 HYBE raises harassment allegations During a hearing on Min’s request to block HYBE from voting for her dismissal, one of the allegations presented by HYBE was that Min had sided with an executive accused of sexual harassment, disparaged the employee who reported him and made misogynistic remarks.

May 2024 Court blocks HYBE from voting to dismiss Min The court prevented HYBE from voting for her dismissal at ADOR’s shareholders’ meeting. Min subsequently retained her position as CEO.

July 25, 2024 Messages bring harassment allegations into spotlight Dispatch published KakaoTalk exchanges involving Min and an ADOR executive, alleging that she had sided with him during an investigation into an employee’s sexual harassment and workplace bullying complaint. The exchanges also included Min's comments disparaging female colleagues and feminists.

July 29, 2024 Min denies cover-up allegations Min denied concealing the complaint and published messages in which she reprimanded the accused executive and the complainant thanked her for mediating. She said she understood that the parties had reconciled.

August 2024 Ex-ADOR employee and Min exchange rebuttals The former employee accused Min of insulting her and protecting the executive. Min issued another statement discussing the former employee's performance.

Aug. 27, 2024 HYBE fires Min, appoints new CEO ADOR’s board appointed Kim Ju-young as CEO, replacing Min. Min argued that the decision was a violation of her shareholders' agreement with HYBE.

August 2024 Ex-ADOR employee sues Min, files police complaint The former employee filed a criminal complaint against Min alleging defamation and violations of personal information protection laws, alongside a damages lawsuit, at the Seoul Western District Court.

March 17, 2025 Defamation lawsuit begins The Seoul Western District Court held the first hearing in the 100 million won ($74,500) damages lawsuit.

March-April, 2025 Labor authorities slap Min with fine Labor authorities issued a preliminary notice of a fine after finding that some of Min’s remarks constituted workplace bullying. Min refuted the findings. The penalty can reach up to 10 million won, but the exact amount was not publicly disclosed. Min challenged the penalty, bringing the matter to court.

October 2025 Court partially upholds penalty The Seoul Western District Court upheld part of the fine while rejecting other portions. Min’s representatives described the reduction as a partial victory.

February 2026 Police dismiss Min's complaint against labor investigators Police declined to refer labor officials for prosecution after Min accused them of falsifying documents and neglecting their duties during the investigation. The decision became public months later in July through a JoongAng Ilbo report.

May, 2026 Authorities decline to pursue criminal defamation case Min’s agency said on Oct. 15 that it had received two decisions on May 27 in the former employee’s criminal defamation case. Police declined to refer the case to prosecutors.

July 23, 2026 Court concludes arguemnts The Seoul Western District Court concluded arguments at the fourth hearing.

Oct. 15, 2026 Scheduled ruling delayed as Min requests to reopen the case The court granted Min’s request to reopen arguments, postponing the ruling scheduled for Oct. 15 to Nov. 26.

Nov. 26, 2026 Court resumes hearings in civil damages suit The Seoul Western District Court held its fifth hearing at 3:50 p.m. Min’s representatives said that they sought to reopen arguments so that they could submit the police and prosecution decisions from the separate criminal defamation case.













BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]