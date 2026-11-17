Jung Ho-yeon, named on Vogue’s list of possible next Bond girls, poses at a photocall for “Hope,” a competition entry at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 18. NEWS1

The Squid Game star joined Greta Lee and other global actors on Vogue’s list of potential next-generation Bond women after Robert Pattinson was confirmed as 007.

“Squid Game” (2021-25) star Jung Ho-yeon is Bond girl material, says Vogue, with Robert Pattinson now confirmed as the new James Bond.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday that Pattinson will play Bond in the next 007 film, to be directed by Denis Villeneuve.

A day earlier, Vogue published its own selection of 45 actors fit to appear in upcoming 007 films under the headline “So We’re Getting a New Bond. Who Will Be the Next-Gen Bond Girls?”

Jung was the fifth name on the list.

“From ‘Squid Game’ to the barnstorming new Korean monster movie ‘Hope,’ the model-turned-actor has proved her chops and would be a worthy partner in crime for 007 — particularly if the new plot line takes him east,” Vogue wrote.

Jung rose to global fame through the first season of the Netflix series “Squid Game” and went on to appear in Alfonso Cuarón’s series “Disclaimer” (2024). She also turned in an impressive performance in director Na Hong-jin’s “Hope,” which took her to the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in May.

Vogue’s list also includes Korean American actor Greta Lee of “Past Lives” (2023), along with stars such as Saoirse Ronan, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Robert Pattinson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film "Primetime" as part of the London film festival in London on Oct. 11. AP/YONHAP

Pattinson, born in London, first drew attention in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005) and rose to global stardom with the “Twilight” series. He took on the title role in “The Batman” (2022) and starred in Bong Joon-ho’s “Mickey 17” (2025).

“He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new,” Villeneuve said in the studio’s announcement.

The film is expected to go into production next year for release in 2028.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]