Cortis performs on Day 2 of the MMA 2026, which took place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Nov. 15 KAY

BigHit Music's rookie boy band will release the 568-page “Smelling Like a Teen” photo album on Dec. 11 featuring previously-unpublished images from 2023 to 2025, before the group's debut.

Boy band Cortis will release a photo album filled with never-before-seen photos from the members’ pre-debut teen years.

Titled “Smelling Like a Teen,” the 568-page book is filled with photos that offer a glimpse of the members’ teen years. The photos span from 2023, before the band’s name even existed, to 2024 when the members traveled back and forth between the U.S. and Korea to prepare for their debut album and 2025, when the band took its final steps leading up to the debut, according to its agency, BigHit Music on Friday.

The album also comes with a 32-page sticker book and limited-edition photo prints for the first batch of album release. The purchase will also include a 2027 daily calendar filled with other previously unreleased photos of the band, according to the agency.

The photo album is currently available for presale on Weverse Shop and will be released on Dec. 11.

In addition to the release, a special pop-up celebrating the one-year anniversary of creation of COER, the band’s fandom, will run on the first floor of Hybe’s headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul from Dec. 1 to 6.

Cortis debuted on Aug. 18, 2025, as the latest boy band from BTS's agency BigHit Music, with its first EP “Color Outside the Lines.” The quintet consists of James, Juhoon, Martin, Seonghyeon and Keonho. Its latest release in August is an expanded version of its second EP “GreenGreen.”

The band has been making its name as a leading K-pop rookie as it swept its categories in the MAMA Awards on Friday and Saturday. The band is scheduled to perform at the upcoming Golden Disc Awards in January.





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]