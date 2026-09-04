Cortis’ Keonho named artist with K-pop’s coolest summer visuals

Fan art celebrating Keonho's selection as the K-pop star with the coolest summer visuals PICNIC

Keonho topped Picnic’s fan poll with more than 22,000 votes, beating Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun and Rescene’s Woni.

Boy band Cortis’ Keonho has been selected as the K-pop artist with the coolest summer visuals, according to fan-voting platform Picnic.

In a poll that ran from Aug. 17 to 21, Keonho came in first with 22,393 votes. Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun followed with 20,912 votes, while girl group Rescene’s Woni came in third with 17,972 votes.

Picnic attributed Keonho’s selection to his tall stature and distinct facial features. The platform said he builds a contrast between his powerful performances onstage and his bright, playful personality offstage, adding to his appeal.

Cortis has recently been meeting global fans in person through its first world tour. The group kicked off its “Put Your Phone Down” tour in Incheon in July before August visits to: Toronto; New York; Atlanta; Irving, Texas; Los Angeles; and San Francisco. All North American shows sold out during the presale period.

“An artist’s visuals are an important factor that initially draws fans’ attention in K-pop and serve as content that leads them to discover the artist’s music and performances,” a Picnic spokesperson said. “Keonho’s first-place finish shows that his rapidly growing global recognition since his debut and the high level of interest from fans are translating into his personal brand image.”

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Participation in the polls is available through Picnic’s official website and mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]