Cortis drops surprise single with Juicy J

Members of boy band Cortis pose for a photograph at an event held in eastern Seoul on April 28. NEWS1

The BigHit boy band released hip-hop single “Motion” ahead of its Lollapalooza Chicago set and North American tour kickoff.

Boy band Cortis released a surprise digital single “Motion (feat. Juicy J)” at 1 p.m. on Friday, its agency BigHit Music said.

The song was produced in collaboration with Cortis members and U.S. rapper Juicy J. Together, they reinterpreted the signature Memphis rap sound that trended in the southern United States in the 1990s.

The song’s title — Motion — embodies the group’s ambition to move forward to the bigger stage while transcending boundaries of culture and generations, the agency said.

“Working with Juicy J was more than a simple collaboration,” Cortis said. “It was a process of understanding each other’s music and building deep trust.”

Cortis is set to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago on Saturday. It will be the only K-pop boy band in this year’s lineup. Its performance will be live-streamed via K-pop fan platform Weverse from 5:05 a.m. on Sunday in Korean time.

Starting next Tuesday, the group will embark on the North Amercian leg of the “Put Your Phone Down” tour with the first show in Toronto, Canada. The group will tour New York, Atlanta, Irving in Texas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Cortis debuted on Aug. 18, 2025, as the latest boy band from BTS's agency Big Hit Music. It released its first EP, “Color Outside the Lines,” on Sept. 8 that year.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]