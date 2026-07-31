Cortis drops surprise single with Juicy J

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Who is aespa?
Blending virtual storytelling with chart-topping music, aespa has grown into one of K-pop's most influential fourth-generation girl groups.
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Who is Le Sserafim?
From its 2022 debut and lineup change to chart gains and scrutiny, Le Sserafim has become a defining fourth-generation K-pop girl group.
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Who is Enhypen?
From its fan-voted 2020 debut to Billboard success and a six-member lineup, Enhypen has built one of K-pop’s strongest international followings.
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Riot Games partners with Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra
Riot Games Korea and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will develop orchestral projects based on League of Legends and esports storylines, with launches expected in 2027.