Read more
-
Girl group Viviz wins lawsuit against label over some $250,000 in unpaid earnings
The court ruled in favor of members Eunha, SinB and Umji against Big Planet Made, headed by embattled chief Cha Ga-won.
-
BTS becomes 1st non-Japanese artist to top 10 billion streams in Japan
BTS became the first non-Japanese artist to surpass 10 billion streams in Japan, Billboard Japan data showed.
-
NCT Wish's Yushi tops fan poll for 'perfectly synchronized choreography'
Yushi topped a Picnic fan vote recognizing K-pop artists defined by precise, high-energy synchronized performances.
-
Big Bang rises again with ‘GiiiRIP’ for 20th anniversary
The K-pop group’s new single, co-written by G-Dragon and Taeyang, arrives during its 20th-anniversary world tour.