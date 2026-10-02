Conservative group to stage protests outside actor’s home over alleged ‘The Assassin(s)’ inaccuracies

A digital screen projects a poster for film "The Assassin(s)" at a theater in Seoul on Sept. 28. NEWS1

The group’s leader called for Yoo Hae-jin to appear in right-wing films as well to establish “political balance.”

A conservative civic group said Friday it will hold rallies outside the home of actor Yoo Hae-jin to protest alleged historical inaccuracies in his film "The Assassin(s)."

New Freedom Solidarity said it submitted plans to the police to stage rallies outside Yoo's home in northern Seoul at 4:30 p.m. every day starting Saturday until the end of the month.

The movie, which features Yoo in a leading role, deals with the 1974 assassination of former first lady Yuk Young-soo, the wife of the late former President Park Chung Hee.

It has drawn intense backlash from conservative groups and politicians, who argue the film maliciously implies Park was behind the incident.

"We are asking the actor to also appear in right-wing movies so that there is a political balance," Kim Sang-jin, the leader of the civic group, told Yonhap News Agency. "There are many things we could raise suspicions about too, and we want him to appear in [films about them] too."

The film's production team has said the work was not intended to draw a new historical conclusion or deny or distort established facts.





Yonhap