Conservative group to stage protests outside actor’s home over alleged ‘The Assassin(s)’ inaccuracies

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Producers defend 'The Assassin(s)' as Park Chung Hee groups demand screening halt
Producers defend creative freedom in "The Assassin(s)" as Park Chung Hee-linked groups demand screenings stop over alleged historical distortion.
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Tom Cruise on training, using his ‘body as an instrument’ for ‘Digger’
The star discussed his process and the behind-the-scenes of the film in a press conference ahead of its release in Korea.
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Tom Cruise attends Seoul press conference for 'Digger' — in pictures
The Hollywood star introduces his new film "Digger" during a press conference in Seoul.
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Actor Koo Kyo-hwan, director Lee Ok-seop reveal they married in 2022
The longtime couple registered their marriage after nine years of dating and will continue collaborating on upcoming films.