Comedian Park Sae-mi announces marriage to noncelebrity boyfriend

Park Sae-mi announced that she will marry her noncelebrity boyfriend later this month after two years of dating.

Park Sae-mi, a 36-year-old comedian, is set to marry her noncelebrity boyfriend, who is one year her junior.

The couple will tie the knot later this month, according to her agency, Meta Comedy, on Monday. The two met through a mutual acquaintance and have been dating for about two years.

“I’ve found my best friend for life, someone I can have fun, laugh and enjoy good food with forever,” Park wrote on Instagram the same day.

Park began her comedy career with theater troupes such as Gag King before gaining recognition through comedy YouTube channels including Whitehorse_3 and Psick Univ.

She rose to fame for her portrayal of Seo-jun's mom, a persona that captures the life of a young Korean mother raising her son in a newly developed suburb, in Psick University's comedy series “05 Class Is Here” (translated). “05 Class Is Here” is a comedy series that follows the imaginary lives of Koreans who entered university in 2005.

Park has since expanded her career across YouTube and television, most recently appearing on tvN's health variety show “Time Observer: The Secret” (translated).





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]