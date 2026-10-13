Comedian Park Sae-mi announces marriage to noncelebrity boyfriend

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Hearts2Hearts to release 'Next Chapter' for 'Arena of Valor' 10th anniversary
K-pop girl group Hearts2Hearts will release the new single "Next Chapter" and a music video for Arena of Valor's 10th anniversary, with a live performance set in Bangkok.
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Tom Cruise spotted on Han River stroll
The Hollywood star was seen walking along Seoul’s Han River during his visit to promote “Digger,” accompanied by a production company affiliate.
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Bong Joon-ho takes a whimsical turn with first animated feature 'Ally'
The Oscar-winning director’s first animated feature follows a deep-sea creature’s journey toward the human world, with a global voice cast and a July release planned.
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Big Bang to bring exclusive Dover Street Market collection to Singapore
The group's Dover Street Market collaboration, which includes Singapore-exclusive items, goes on sale Friday ahead of its weekend concerts in the country.