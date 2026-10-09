Comedian Kim In-seok confirms split from Angela Park two years after divorce

Read more
-
Singer Lee Sun-hee explores Korean alphabet's history, 'possibilities' in educational song
"You and Me, All Together" premiered on YouTube on Sept. 8. The song is scheduled to be introduced in 2,777 schools — across 47 countries — that offer Korean as part of their regular curriculum.
-
Why green, not red, for Son Ye-jin? Inside the hanbok of ‘The Scandal’
Hanbok designer Kim Young-jin reveals how color, historical research and painstaking accessories shaped Netflix’s 18th-century Joseon drama.
-
JYP scraps new Seoul headquarters plan over rezoned park
JYP Entertainment withdrew from its Godeok-dong headquarters project after Seoul’s housing agency declined to restore a rezoned park site.
-
RM’s SFMOMA exhibition draws 7,500 visitors, generates record ticket demand
The BTS member’s first museum presentation has generated more than 50,000 reservations and record merchandise sales in San Francisco.