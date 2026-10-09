Comedian Kim In-seok confirms split from Angela Park two years after divorce

The TV comedian recently announced on Instagram that the couple, who wed in 2014 and have two sons together, divorced “about two years ago.”

Comedian Kim In-seok revealed on Friday that he divorced his wife, former Miss Korea contestant and television personality Angela Park, about two years ago.

“About two years ago, I came to terms with the decision to end our marriage and go our separate ways,” he wrote on his Instagram. “Although our marriage has come to an end, we will continue to do our best for our children and remain devoted parents.”

Kim and Park met through a mutual acquaintance and married in 2014. They have two sons.

“I spent a long time thinking about how to share this news, and I needed time to process it myself,” Kim said.

“I hadn't even told some of my closest friends beforehand,” Kim wrote. “I want to apologize to my family, relatives and close friends who are hearing this news for the first time through this post.”

Kim expressed hope for a new beginning.

“There were difficult times, but I've come through them and am ready for a fresh start,” Kim wrote. “I'll work hard to show you a happier and better side of myself.”

Kim launched his comedy career after KBS selected him in the 16th round of open auditions in 2001. He later appeared on KBS 2TV's “Gag Concert” (1999-2020) and tvN's comedy show “Comedy Big League” (2011-23). Park won the Miss Korea Hawaii title in 2008 and has built a career as an English-language host at KBS, EBS and Arirang TV.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



