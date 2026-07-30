Comedian couple Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min expecting first child

Comedian couple Kim Jun-ho, right, and Kim Ji-min pose for photos at a press event in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on April 22, 2025. NEWS1

The couple announced that Kim Ji-min is due to give birth early next year.

Comedian couple Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min are expecting their first child, a year after tying the knot.

Kim Ji-min is 12 weeks pregnant and is due to give birth early next year, their agency, JDB Entertainment, announced Thursday.

“Last year, we became an eternal two. This year, we've become the three we've always dreamed of,” Kim Ji-min wrote on her Instagram post featuring a photo of her ultrasound on Thursday. “I feel like I have the whole world.”

The news came a year after the couple married in July last year.

“Now that I've passed the early stage of pregnancy and can finally tell everyone, I think I'll be able to sleep soundly tonight,” she added.

Kim Jun-ho currently appears on the SBS variety show “My Little Old Boy” (2016–) and the Channel S travel show “Hit and Miss Tour” (2023–).

An Instagram post uploaded on comedian Kim Ji-min's account on July 30. SCREEN CAPTURE

He is also scheduled to serve as executive chairman of the 14th Busan International Comedy Festival, which opens on Aug. 21.

Kim Ji-min is currently a host for Channel A's beauty program “Beauty Clinic Touch Me.”





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



