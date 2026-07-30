Comedian couple Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min expecting first child

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' draws over 680,000 moviegoers on opening day, tops Korean box office
The fourth installment of the Spider-Man series starring British actor Tom Holland accounted for 83.2 percent of all ticket sales on Wednesday.
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BTS's 'Idol' music video tops 1.4 billion YouTube views
This marks the band's fifth music video to surpass 1.4 billion views on YouTube.
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Tiffany Young and BamBam get down to business at 'X The League' press conference — in pictures
The cast introduces ENA's new global live-commerce competition series ahead of its premiere.
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Actor Jeon Seung-jae dies at 47 following 2024 on-set collapse
The actor died Wednesday, nearly two years after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage on the set of the KBS drama “Korea-Khitan War” (2023-24).