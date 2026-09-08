Close Your Eyes to release '256th Note' EP on Sept. 30

Poster for boy band Close Your Eyes' upcoming EP "256th Note," set for release on Sept. 30 UNCORE

The septet is set to begin promotion for its comeback on Tuesday, with an official comeback trailer dropping at 8 p.m.

Boy band Close Your Eyes will return to the K-pop scene with its fourth EP "256th Note" on Sept. 30, the group's agency Uncore announced Monday.

A poster unveiled on the group’s official social media accounts the same day teased the upcoming release with free-flowing lines and sketch-like drawings of the members and their instruments, all connected by a single continuous line, alongside the phrase, “The 256th note is missing.”

"256th Note" arrives about five months after the group's April digital single, "Pose."

The band is slated to kick off its promotional activities for the new album on Tuesday, starting with a comeback trailer set to drop at 8 p.m. on its official social media.

The septet formed through JTBC’s K-pop survival show “Project 7” (2024) and consists of Minwook, Jingxiang, Yeojun, Sungmin, Seungho, Kenshin and Kyoungbae. The band debuted on April 2 last year with the EP “Eternalt.”





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]