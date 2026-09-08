Close Your Eyes to release '256th Note' EP on Sept. 30

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XngHan sets Japan debut with ‘High Beam’
Former Riize member XngHan will release his first Japanese single with four dancers under his XngHan & Xoul project on Sept. 30.
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&TEAM makes its mark with new Korean EP 'Mark on Me' — in pictures
The nine-member group performs its latest lead track and talks about its new music at a press showcase in Seoul.
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Monsta X announces two-night Incheon encore of 'The X: Nexus'
The boy band will bring its world tour home with two encore concerts at Inspire Arena on Nov. 21 and 22.
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Boy band Newbeat to tour Europe for first time
Newbeat will announce details for its "Break The Sound" European tour, including performance dates, venues and ticketing information, in the future via its official social media accounts.