CL reunites with producer Teddy at The Black Label

CL from girl group 2NE1, in photos shared by her new label The Black Label on Nov. 13. THE BLACK LABEL

The 2NE1 member has signed with The Black Label, reuniting with longtime producer Teddy while continuing to work with her Very Cherry team.

Girl group 2NE1 member CL signed an exclusive contract with The Black Label, the agency announced Friday.

The Black Label is an agency led by former YG Entertainment producer Teddy.

Teddy was responsible for many of 2NE1's songs, including "Fire" (2009), "I don't Care" (2009), "In The Club" (2009), "Can't Nobody" (2010), "I Am The Best" (2011) and many more. He also produced CL's first solo release, "The Baddest Female," in 2013.

"Based on the strength of the deep trust she shares with producer Teddy, her musical partner of many years, CL begins her journey with The Black Label and will take another leap forward as an artist," the agency said Friday.

"We will continue to give CL our full support so she can be active across a wide range of fields."

CL debuted in 2009 as a member of 2NE1 under YG Entertainment. She left the agency in 2019 and formed her own agency, Very Cherry. CL, in an interview with Billboard, said she will continue working with her own team Very Cherry alongside The Black Label.

The Black Label currently houses BigBang's Taeyang, singer Somi, Blackpink's Rosé, girl group Meovv and mixed-gender group Allday Project.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]