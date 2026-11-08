CJ's Miky Lee receives Lifetime Achievement medal from Asian Hall of Fame

Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ Group, receives theCentennial Medal of Lifetime Achievement from Asian Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. CJ

The CJ Group vice chairwoman was honored for decades of leadership that helped bring Korean film, music and television to global audiences.

CJ Group Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee received the Centennial Medal of Lifetime Achievement at the 2026 Asian Hall of Fame ceremony, the entertainment conglomerate said Sunday.

Held on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, the Centennial Medal of Lifetime Achievement recognizes "inductees who exemplify outstanding character and have made significant contributions to advancing industry excellence, cultural impact and interracial collaboration," according to CJ.

"Miky Lee is being honored in recognition of her more than three decades of leadership in connecting Korea with the world through film, music and television, expanding the global reach of Korean content and fostering cross-cultural exchange," the company said.

Lee is a prominent figure in the Korean entertainment field who has helmed her company's major investments in the domestic arts and entertainment ecosystem. Key milestones include CJ's 1995 investment in DreamWorks SKG and the 1998 opening of CGV Gangbyeon, Korea's first multiplex cinema. Lee is also known as the executive producer of Korea's hit 2019 film "Parasite," which made history at the Academy Awards as the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture.

“Culture is like oxygen — we may take it for granted, but we cannot live without it,” Lee said in her acceptance speech. “Looking back, I am proud of what we have built together and deeply grateful to those who believed in us along the way," she added, recalling CJ’s ambition to help lay the foundation for Korea’s entertainment industry and create an ecosystem where storytellers could thrive.

Lee Soo-man, a K-pop guru famed as the founder of SM Entertainment and the producer of rookie girl group A2O, presented the medal and dubbed her "the godmother of K-culture."

“Korea was hardly a major player in the global entertainment industry. But Miky saw something others didn’t,” he said, as he reminisced back to 1995. “But Miky was one of the people who saw the possibilities early and had the courage to act. To me, that is true leadership.”

The 22nd induction ceremony of the Asian Hall of Fame honored a distinguished group of global figures, including Miky Lee, girl group Blackpink's Rose and baseball legend Hideo Nomo.





BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]