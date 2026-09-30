CJ ENM to host a monthlong K-culture festival in London in October

Read more
-
aespa’s Winter misses Dallas concert after shingles diagnosis
The performer sat out aespa’s most recent show as SM Entertainment prioritized her recovery from the viral infection.
-
Buick breaks into Korean market with Electra E7 plug-in hybrid EV
GM Korea launches Buick’s first local model, a plug-in hybrid midsize SUV priced from around 43 million won ($32,000).
-
Katseye to perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October
Katseye will perform alongside American singers Tate McRae, Megan Thee Stallion and Megan Moroney at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.
-
Announcers Bae Seong-jae, Kim Da-young expecting first child
The couple married in May last year after dating for two years. The two reportedly met through the SBS television show "Kick a Goal" (2021–).