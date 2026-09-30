CJ ENM to host a monthlong K-culture festival in London in October

“Curated Korea 2026” will include screenings of tvN shows such as “The Ordinary Jackpot” and discussions with creators.

CJ ENM will hold “Curated Korea 2026,” a monthlong event in October featuring K-drama screenings and cultural events in London.

The event will kick off on Thursday with a screening of tvN’s workplace drama “The Ordinary Jackpot,” followed by a question-and-answer session.

The event aims to showcase different aspects of contemporary Korean culture — from screen to literature and food — through screenings, books and conversations with creators.

A screening of Tving’s comedy series “Study Group” (2025) and a discussion with the creator of the original webtoon the show was based on will take place on Oct. 8.

The finale of the event will be a screening of the thriller TV series “Dear X” (2025) at The Garden Cinema in London on Oct. 16, complete with welcome drinks at a reception along with a Q. and A. session and networking opportunities.

The campaign was made possible through a memorandum of understanding between the company, the Korean Cultural Centre UK (KCCUK) and the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) UK Business Centre.

“We are excited to join forces with the Kccuk and Kocca through this meaningful partnership,” Sebastian Kim, head of the content distribution business unit at CJ ENM, said. “The U.K. is an important market for Korean content, and we see tremendous value in creating opportunities for our content to meet audiences beyond the screen. We hope this partnership will serve as a platform for deeper engagement with audiences and industry partners in the U.K. and across Europe and further broaden the reach of Korean content in the region.”

BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]