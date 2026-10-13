CJ ENM dramas ‘God’s Quiz’ and ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ get Japan, Hong Kong remakes

A poster for “Quiz from God,” the Japanese remake of Korean drama “God’s Quiz” (2010) starring Shotaro Mamiya, which premieres on Prime Video on Dec. 4. CJ ENM, STUDIO DRAGON, KANSAI TV

Japanese and Hong Kong remakes of “God's Quiz” and “What's Wrong with Secretary Kim” will feature new local casts and story elements.

CJ ENM’s medical crime drama “God’s Quiz” (2010) and office romantic comedy “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” (2018) are getting remakes in Japan and Hong Kong.

The Japanese version of “God’s Quiz,” titled “Quiz from God,” premieres globally on Prime Video on Dec. 4. The show will star actor Shotaro Mamiya.

The Korean original aired on cable network OCN for five seasons. The story follows forensic doctors who investigate deaths linked to rare genetic conditions and unusual diseases with no known precedent. The Japanese remake will keep the premise but add social issues from Japan, according to CJ ENM.

The Hong Kong version of “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” will feature Anson Lo of boy band Mirror and Ivy So of girl group Collar in the roles played by Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young in the original.

The series airs on entertainment channel ViuTV from Jan. 28, 2027.

The two programs are not the first CJ ENM titles to be remade in other countries. The Japanese version of “Marry My Husband” (2024), released last year, became the most-watched Amazon Original drama in Japan based on views in its first 30 days, according to CJ ENM.

The Korean entertainment company also coproduced “Merry Barry Love,” which premiered on Disney+ Wednesday. The show features Ji Chang-wook as a Korean spatial designer and Japanese actor Mio Imada as a strawberry farmer.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]