CJ ENM dramas ‘God’s Quiz’ and ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ get Japan, Hong Kong remakes

Read more
-
JYP Entertainment opens first Tokyo flagship store
JYP Entertainment's first permanent Tokyo store offers exclusive merchandise, a cafe and fan workshops.
-
T1 players become Minions in new collab collection
T1 has launched Minions-themed merchandise featuring Faker and four teammates, marking the first licensing deal to portray esports players through the characters.
-
Hearts2Hearts to release 'Next Chapter' for 'Arena of Valor' 10th anniversary
K-pop girl group Hearts2Hearts will release the new single "Next Chapter" and a music video for Arena of Valor's 10th anniversary, with a live performance set in Bangkok.
-
Comedian Park Sae-mi announces marriage to noncelebrity boyfriend
Park Sae-mi announced that she will marry her noncelebrity boyfriend later this month after two years of dating.