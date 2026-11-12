Citron Studio drops 1st EP, with Itaewon launch party on Saturday

A promotional poster for the upcoming release of EP “Citron Cut Vol.1” SM ENTERTAINMENT

The upcoming album features six tracks, with a celebratory gathering at the club Flac marking the release.

The party planning company Citron Studio, led by producer Jaebin of SM Entertainment's dance music label ScreaM Records, is scheduled to launch its first EP, “Citron Cut Vol.1” on Thursday.

The party planning company has curated unique parties since its opening in November 2025.

The upcoming album will feature six tracks created by various artists such as Silly Silky and Davico.

To celebrate the release, the party brand will host a celebratory party in the Itaewon neighborhood in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Saturday.

Spanish DJ Toni Varga will headline the party at the club Flac. The party begins at 10 p.m., and tickets are available for purchase online on Kream and Resident Advisor.

“‘Citron Cut Vol.1’ is the first release to bring together the sound that Jaebin and the participating artists have developed through Citron Studio,” ScreaM Records said.





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]