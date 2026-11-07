Choi Woo-shik denies flight mistreatment claim

Choi Woo-shik poses for photos before departing Korea from Incheon International Airport on June 22. NEWS1

The “Parasite” (2019) actor’s agency denies allegations that he mistreated a flight attendant and says it will pursue legal action over false claims.

Choi Woo-shik's agency on Friday denied allegations that the actor had mistreated a flight attendant and threatened legal action against those spreading what it called false information online.

The denial came after a user claiming to be a flight attendant alleged on Threads, a social media platform owned by Meta, that Choi had snapped at his manager when the attendant approached Choi for a meal order during a flight.

The user claimed that they initially greeted Choi without recognizing him. When they later approached to take his meal order, Choi allegedly frowned and told his manager, who was seated beside him, “What are you doing? They're talking to me.”

Fable Company rejected the allegation in an Instagram statement, saying that spreading fabricated or distorted claims about the actor violated his reputation and rights.

“We plan to take legal action against anyone who posts or spreads false information, including those who reproduce and circulate such claims,” the agency said.

Choi, a Canadian actor based in Korea, is known for his roles in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” (2019), “Train to Busan” (2016) and the Netflix series “A Killer Paradox” (2024).







BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]