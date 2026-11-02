Choi Bool-am, Korea’s beloved on-screen father, to be laid to rest Monday

A visitor pays their respects to the late actor Choi Bool-am at a memorial space set up at the headquarters of ChorogUsan for children on Nov. 1. NEWS1

Korea’s beloved on-screen father will be laid to rest after a funeral Mass and a final visit to the children’s charity he supported for 45 years.

A funeral was held on Monday morning for Choi Bool-am, the veteran actor affectionately known as Korea’s on-screen father figure.

Family members and fellow actors held a private funeral ceremony at 7:40 a.m. Monday at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in southern Seoul before heading to a Catholic church in Yeouido in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.

A funeral Mass to pray for Choi’s eternal rest was scheduled to follow at 9 a.m. at the church, led by Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung. Choi was baptized as a Catholic by Cardinal Yeom in October 2018 and received the Anointing of the Sick from him just days before his death.

Popera tenor Lim Hyung-joo will bid farewell to Choi with a performance of "Ave Maria" during the funeral Mass. Lim shared a close bond with Choi and his wife, Kim Min-ja, and had long referred to the actor as his "uncle."

Following the Mass, the funeral procession will head to ChorogUsan for children, a charity foundation in central Seoul, at 10:40 a.m. The visit was reportedly one of Choi's final wishes. Choi had spent 45 years advocating for children in need across Korea and beyond after he became a donor in 1981.

Foundation employees will welcome the procession and Choi’s memorial portrait upon arrival, followed by a eulogy from a staff representative honoring his lifelong commitment. Funeral committee members will then offer flowers at a memorial space before the portrait is taken on a final tour of the foundation.

Following the final farewell, Choi will be taken to his final resting place at Donghwa memorial park in Paju, Gyeonggi.

Choi had struggled with mobility since undergoing surgery for a herniated disc in March last year. Despite his efforts to recover through rehabilitation, his health deteriorated rapidly, and he died last Thursday.

Choi was posthumously awarded the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, Korea’s highest cultural decoration, on Friday, a day after his death, for his contributions to the development of Korean television dramas.

For three days, prominent figures from Korea’s arts and entertainment, political and business communities paid their respects to Choi at his funeral hall.





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]