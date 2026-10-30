Choi Bool-am, Korea’s beloved on-screen father, dies at 87

The veteran actor, beloved for “Chief Inspector” (1971-89) and “Country Diaries” (1980-2002), died at 87 after a television career spanning nearly six decades.

Choi Bool-am, Korea’s quintessential on-screen father across nearly six decades of television, best known for playing the upright detective of “Chief Inspector” (1971-89) and the kindly patriarch of “Country Diaries” (1980-2002), died Thursday night. He was 87.

The actor, whose legal name was Choi Yeong-han, was hospitalized in Gangseo District, western Seoul, when he died at around 10 p.m., according to the broadcasting industry on Friday.

His health had been fragile since he had surgery for a herniated disc in March last year. The limited mobility that followed led him to step down from KBS’ “Korean Cuisine and Dining,” a current affairs and culture program he had hosted since its launch in 2011. He had since focused on rehabilitation, but his health reportedly deteriorated rapidly.

Born in Incheon in 1939, Choi took an interest in acting as a teenager, joining the drama club at Choongang High School in Seoul. He went on to study theater and directing at Seorabeol University of Arts, where he often took the older adult roles that acting students were reluctant to play, an early sign of the older characters that would come to define his career.

He made his stage debut in 1959 in the title role of “Hamlet” at the National Theater, then entered Hanyang University’s Department of Theater and Film in 1960 to focus on acting.

He made his small-screen debut at KBS in 1967 at just 27, cast as an aging Kim Jong-seo, a Joseon-era (1392-1910) general and statesman, in the historical drama “Grand Prince Suyang” (translated).

He became a household name with roles including the principled, warmhearted police detective in the crime drama “Chief Inspector” (1971-89), the dignified village elder in the long-running rural family drama “Country Diaries” (1980-2002), and the gruff yet romantic Captain Park in MBC’s “You and I” (1997-98).

“During ‘Chief Inspector,’ I was in my 30s but played a man in his 50s, and as Chairman Kim in ‘Country Diaries,’ I played a 65-year-old when I was 40,” Choi said in a 2008 interview with the JoongAng Ilbo. “So when I met people outside, they’d tell me I looked young.”

Actor Choi Bool-am JOONGANG ILBO

The wrinkles may have been makeup, but Choi took the truth of his roles seriously, vowing never to “lie on screen.” For “Chief Inspector,” he sought advice from a veteran police detective, and whenever the detective phoned at 3 a.m. saying, “You need to come out right now and see the scene,” the actor would mount a siren on his car and race there like a real officer.

That commitment extended well beyond the set. To play a ship captain in “You and I,” he roamed Busan and other port cities to observe the lives of seafarers. After filming a “Country Diaries” episode in which his character adopts a beggar boy, he began sponsoring a child in need through the ChorogUsan for Children charity.

Choi also came up with many of his characters’ details himself. His character's habit of smoking four cigarettes while putting on his trench coat in “Chief Inspector” was entirely Choi’s idea. The detail was convincing enough to draw a phone call from the late first lady Yuk Young-soo, who worried viewers would copy it. One day in 1972, Yuk called Choi’s home and said, “He [former President Park Chung Hee] also smokes four in about 50 minutes like that. It doesn’t matter that he smokes. But won’t the whole nation follow and smoke? How about cutting down the smoking scenes a little?” Choi recalled in his 2007 essay collection “On the Old Line That Life Is a Play and Man Is an Actor” (translated).

Actor Choi Bool-am, who was appointed honorary head of the National Office of Investigation in 2024 with the honorary rank of senior superintendent general in recognition of his role in the police drama “Chief Inspector” (1971-89), delivers remarks at a promotion ceremony for outstanding investigative teams at the National Police Agency's building in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Oct. 28, 2024. NEWS1

Choi won best TV actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards, Korea’s leading awards spanning television, film and theater, in 1974 and 1978 and best theater actor in 1969 and 1971. At the Grand Bell Awards, one of Korea’s oldest film honors, he won best supporting actor in 1978 and best actor in 1979. The government awarded him the Mongnyeon Medal of the Order of Civil Merit, given for contributions to public welfare, in 1998 and the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit, the second-highest state honor for culture and the arts, in 2014.

Choi was also a familiar face as a host of nonfiction programs. He fronted the KBS investigative program “Good Country Movement Headquarters” from 1999 to 2008 and led “Korean Cuisine and Dining” from 2011 until last year.

Actor Choi Bool-am, second from right, joins hands with others at the founding convention of the Jongno District chapter of the Unification National Party in this undated photo. JOONGANG ILBO

Choi had a brief stint in politics as well. At the urging of Chung Ju-yung, the late Hyundai Group founder and an avid fan of “Country Diaries,” he joined Chung’s newly launched Unification National Party, a moderate conservative party, and entered the 14th National Assembly (1992-96) as a proportional representation lawmaker. Fellow actors Lee Soon-jae (1934-2025) and Kang Boo-ja also served in that Assembly.

During that time, Choi ran in Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo B district in the 1996 general election but lost. “I don’t think giving up [politics] right away just because I lost is the right way,” he said in an interview soon after, but he never returned to politics.

Instead, he consistently led efforts where he could be a positive influence. From 1981, he served ChorogUsan for Children as a public relations ambassador and head of its sponsors’ association. In 2012, he founded Zero Camp, a nonprofit that helps rehabilitate out-of-school youth, and for years he staged plays and musicals performed by juvenile inmates. His wife, actor Kim Min-ja, 83, chaired The Snail of Love, a nonprofit supporting children with hearing impairments, for 18 years.

Actor Choi Bool-am speaks to a vendor at Jungbu Market in Jung District, central Seoul, on Dec. 14, 2014 KWEN HYEK-JAE

Choi effectively retired from acting after the 2014 SBS drama “Glorious Day” (translated) and made only special appearances afterward, including as an older version of his character in MBC’s “Chief Detective 1958” (2024), a prequel to “Chief Inspector.”

“It’s not retirement, it’s stepping back,” he explained during a televised interview in 2018. “I should be getting criticized [by the staff], but everyone found me hard to approach [because of my age], so I felt I wasn’t improving.”

He kept appearing on screen as host of “Korean Cuisine and Dining” until last year, when worsening spinal stenosis led him to hand the role to actor Choi Soo-jong. Though he improved considerably after two hospital stays and rehabilitation, he reportedly decided it was “time to hand the seat over to a junior.”

His absence was felt again in May, when MBC aired a documentary looking back on his more than 60-year acting career. Choi was initially expected to appear but stayed away at the request of his family, who wanted him to concentrate on treatment. The documentary’s title, “Paha, This Is Choi Bool-am” (translated), nodded to his signature laugh, a hearty “paha” delivered with his head tilted back.

Choi Bool-am is survived by his wife, Kim Min-ja, his son, Choi Dong-nyeok, and his daughter, Choi Dong-bi.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



