Cheaper ad-supported plans are drawing more use of streaming platforms in Korea, and the services are looking more like television than ever. Disney+, the only one of the five major streaming services in Korea that had offered only ad-free subscriptions, opened its ad-supported plan to all users on Tuesday.

Combined monthly active users across Netflix, Tving, Coupang Play, Wavve and Disney+ were 14.6 percent higher from January to October than in the same period last year, according to a JoongAng Ilbo analysis of IGAWorks’ Mobile Index data. Annual growth had hovered around 6 to 7 percent since 2023.

Ad-supported plans cost less than standard subscriptions in exchange for watching ads. Disney+ began rolling out its plan in stages on Nov. 10 before opening it to everyone on Tuesday. Netflix introduced an ad tier in November 2022, Tving in March 2024 and Wavve in October last year. Coupang Play, which had served only paying Coupang Wow members, opened some of its content for free with ads in June last year.

The recent jump in users suggests streaming services are expanding beyond on-demand video for paying subscribers into the live broadcasting role of traditional television.

“As cheaper ad-supported plans were introduced, consumers began using two or more streaming services,” said Lee Seong-min, a professor of media arts and sciences at Korea National Open University. “As the business model of streaming services shifts from subscriptions to advertising, live broadcasts such as sports, which bring people in out of habit, are expanding.”

According to CJ MezzoMedia’s 2026 digital lifestyle report on streaming, released May 29, 65 percent of respondents use an ad-supported plan. The figure topped 65 percent in every age group from people in their 20s to those in their 50s, with only teenagers falling below it. By platform, ad-tier use stood at 54 percent for Netflix, 35 percent for Tving, 12 percent for Coupang Play and 5 percent for Wavve.

Tving’s office in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 7. NEWS1

Spending, however, has not kept pace. The Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, in a content industry trend brief, projects average monthly streaming spending per consumer at 13,824 won ($10.40) this year, virtually unchanged from 13,844 won last year. Weekly viewing time is expected to rise to 8.18 hours from 8.05 hours.

The platforms’ strategies are also becoming more TV-like, with more live content such as sports and news, and some have started releasing original series two episodes a week instead of all at once.

Tving’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” and Disney+’s “The Remarried Empress” are among the series released that way. Viewers also watch popular broadcast dramas such as tvN’s “100 Days of Lies” almost in real time through Tving’s Quick VOD feature, which makes an episode available within five to 10 minutes of the broadcast starting.

“It is not a large share yet, but some subscribers have started putting on the news in the morning, as if they were watching TV,” an employee at a streaming company said.





BY JEONG EUN-HYE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]