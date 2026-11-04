Cha Ye-ryun’s agency denies school bullying claims again, vows legal action

HB Entertainment again denied online school bullying allegations against actor Cha Ye-ryun and said it will pursue legal action over false claims and personal attacks.

Actor Cha Ye-ryun’s agency again denied school bullying allegations against her and vowed legal action against those spreading false claims.

“We have already conveyed our position that the claims made online about Cha Ye-ryun’s past are groundless,” HB Entertainment said in a statement Wednesday. “Even so, unverified claims made anonymously and speculation have continued to spread.”

The allegations surfaced last Thursday in a post on an online community titled “Female actor born in 1985 who was a school bully, please stop working.”

The writer, who also uploaded a photo from a middle school yearbook, claimed to have been bullied repeatedly by a certain actor. The post named no one, but Cha was singled out as the alleged bully after details such as the year of birth and the school were made public.

“We take very seriously the current situation, in which criticism is even being directed at the actor’s family,” the agency said.

“We will thoroughly secure relevant materials, conduct a legal review and respond responsibly to the malicious spread of false information and personal attacks. We will also take strong measures so that the damage from the spread of false information grows no further.”

Cha debuted in the 2005 horror film "Voice" (2005) and is best known for TV dramas such as "Royal Family" (2011) and the KBS daily dramas "Gracious Revenge" (2019) and "Gold Mask" (2022).





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]