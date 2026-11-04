Cha Ye-ryun’s agency denies school bullying claims again, vows legal action

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Court tells Kim Soo-hyun to narrow YouTube video removal request
A Seoul court questioned whether it can rule claims in 45 videos false while the channel operator’s criminal trial continues.
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Rescene’s 'With' to play over end credits of Disney’s 'Hexed' in Korea
Rescene’s new single "With" will play over the end credits of Disney’s "Hexed," marking a first for a Korean girl group.
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JYP founder Park Jin-young says God will resolve cult allegations
Park Jin-young said God will resolve allegations that Firstfruits, the religious group that grew from his Bible study, is a cult.
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Baby DONT Cry takes on R&B with 'Replay'
"Replay," set for release at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4, marks the rookie girl group's first R&B track and will be simultaneously released in Korea and Japan, ahead of Baby DONT Cry's official Japan debut.