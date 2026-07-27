Celebrity couple Namkoong Min, Jin A-reum welcome first child

Actor Namkoong Min answers reporters' questions during a press conference for the KBS series “The Husband” on July 1. NEWS1

Actor Namkoong Min's agency announced that his wife, model and actor Jin A-reum, gave birth to a boy on Sunday.

Celebrity couple Namkoong Min and Jin A-reum have welcomed their first baby, Nam’s agency said on Monday.

Jin gave birth to a boy on Sunday, 935 Entertainment said.

The couple met when Jin appeared in the film “Light My Fire” (2016), which Namkoong directed. They got married in a private ceremony in 2022.

Namkoong, who made his debut in the 2001 film “Bungee Jumping of Their Own,” has appeared in shows such as “Good Manager” (2017), “Hot Stove League” (2019-20) and “My Dearest” (2023).

Jin, who made her debut as a model in 2008, has ventured into acting, appearing in the film “The Royal Tailor” (2014).





Yonhap