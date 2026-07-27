Celebrity couple Namkoong Min, Jin A-reum welcome first child

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SM Entertainment and SAMG team up for K-pop-themed animation series
The longtime K-pop agency and the studio behind the popular kids' show “Catch! Teenieping” (2020–) will co-produce a 13-episode K-pop-themed animated series set for global streaming release in 2028.
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Boy band NCT 127 to release seventh full-length album 'Blingy' in August
The nine-track album will mark NCT 127's 10th anniversary ahead of its fifth world tour in September.
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BTS's 'Arirang' returns to top 10 on Billboard 200
Billboard attributed the on-week rise to the release of a special vinyl edition of "Arirang" and BTS's recent performance at the first FIFA World Cup halftime show.
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'Hope' surpasses 3 million admissions, tops weekend box office
Director Na Hong-jin's sci-fi film "Hope" added 767,365 admissions over the weekend, bringing its total to 3,415,709.