Byun Yo-han draws criticism for heart emoji on Mino’s apology over military service violations

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Singer Lee Sun-hee explores Korean alphabet's history, 'possibilities' in educational song
"You and Me, All Together" premiered on YouTube on Sept. 8. The song is scheduled to be introduced in 2,777 schools — across 47 countries — that offer Korean as part of their regular curriculum.
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Comedian Kim In-seok confirms split from Angela Park two years after divorce
The TV comedian recently announced on Instagram that the couple, who wed in 2014 and have two sons together, divorced “about two years ago.”
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Why green, not red, for Son Ye-jin? Inside the hanbok of ‘The Scandal.’
Hanbok designer Kim Young-jin reveals how color, historical research and painstaking accessories shaped Netflix’s 18th-century Joseon drama.
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JYP scraps new Seoul headquarters plan over rezoned park
JYP Entertainment withdrew from its Godeok-dong headquarters project after Seoul’s housing agency declined to restore a rezoned park site.