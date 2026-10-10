Byun Yo-han draws criticism for heart emoji on Mino’s apology over military service violations

Actor Byun Yo-han poses at the 2026 Marie Claire Asia Star Awards at Paradise Hotel Busan in Haeundae District, Busan, on Oct. 7. YONHAP

The actor, who is known to have been friends with the singer for over a decade, left the comment on the post of a handwritten apology.

Actor Byun Yo-han is facing criticism after liking and leaving heart emoji on an apology posted by Winner member Song Min-ho following his conviction for violating the Military Service Act.

Byun liked Song’s handwritten apology on Instagram on Friday and left three heart emoji in the comments without further explanation. The two are known to have been friends for more than a decade.

Some online commenters questioned the appropriateness of publicly leaving hearts on an apology for failing to fulfill mandatory service duties.

“Keep your friendship private,” one wrote. Others asked, “Are you publicly defending someone convicted over negligent service?” and “Why leave hearts on an apology of all things? Read the room.”

Song, also known by his stage name Mino, was sentenced on Oct. 1 to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for 102 days of unauthorized absences while serving as a social service worker at a facility in Mapo District, western Seoul, between March 2023 and December 2024.

Song did not appeal the ruling.

“I bow my head in apology for causing so many people concern,” he wrote. “Above all, I am deeply sorry for disappointing the young people diligently fulfilling their military service obligations and the fans who have shown me so much love.”

“I will reflect on my foolish mistakes rather than avoid them,” he continued. “I will faithfully complete the remaining procedures and obligations. I will keep this incident in mind and live with a greater sense of responsibility.”





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kjdnews@joongang.co.kr]