Byeon Woo-seok's agency warns against following actor

Varo Entertainment said it may pursue legal action over invasions of Byeon Woo-seok’s privacy, including visits to staff members’ homes.

Actor Byeon Woo-seok’s agency warned it will take legal action against invasions of the actor’s privacy, including following not only him to private activities but also his staff to their homes.

“We have continued to identify cases in which people visit the artist’s unannounced schedules, including filming locations and airports, or follow the artist and staff from place to place,” his agency Varo Entertainment said Saturday.

“For the artist’s safety and privacy and to ensure smooth operations on site, we ask those to refrain from visiting any schedules or locations other than those officially announced by the company as open to fan participation.”

The agency cited cases of people visiting private locations, including the homes of Byeon’s manager and other staff members, or waiting nearby to find out where the actor was headed.

Cases of people obtaining or sharing personal information and details about the actor’s unannounced whereabouts through improper means were also mentioned.

“Any behavior that infringes on the artist’s safety and privacy should stop immediately,” the agency said.

If such behavior compromises Byeon’s safety and privacy or disrupts normal work, the agency said it “plans to collect relevant evidence and take necessary legal action depending on the circumstances.”

“Repeated or serious violations may be met with action without prior warning,” the agency said. “We ask for understanding and cooperation in keeping everyone, including the artist and fans, safe.”





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]