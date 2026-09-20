Byeon Woo-seok's agency warns against following actor

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National Museum of Korea draws 5 million visitors at record pace
Seoul's National Museum of Korea reached 5.25 million visitors through August, driven by growing interest in Korean heritage and museum merchandise.
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Yeon Sang-ho says mother inspired new thriller 'Paradise Lost'
The “Train to Busan” (2016) director based his new psychological thriller on a three-page story written by his mother.
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Alfonso Cuarón to make first Korea visit at Busan International Film Festival this October
The Oscar-winning Mexican director will present “Gravity,” lead a master class and join a star-packed festival lineup.
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ZeroBaseOne’s Seok Matthew and Park Gun-wook launch EMP subunit
The duo will release its first self-produced mixtape Monday, marking ZeroBaseOne’s first subunit launch since debuting in 2023.