Busan comedy festival honors late pioneer Jeon Yu-seong with laughter

The late Jeon Yu-seong is commemorated at the opening ceremony for the 14th Busan International Comedy Festival (BICF), at Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan, on Aug. 21. BICF

Comedians at the Busan International Comedy Festival celebrated the late Jeon Yu-seong's irreverent spirit, while the festival introduced an award in his name.

BUSAN — The late comedy pioneer Jeon Yu-seong was remembered by his peers and younger comedians at the Busan International Comedy Festival (BICF) in the way he would have liked most — with laughter.

"As [Jeon] used to say, 'As long as you’re not breaking the law, anything goes if it gets a laugh,'" Shin Bong-sun said during her act in "The Jeon Yu-seong Show Without Jeon Yu-seong" on Saturday.

Wearing a shocking pink shirt and slipping into the provocative persona of "Madam Cha," Shin ate chili peppers, sang and danced, pulled old friends onstage for an impromptu sketch and riffed on the differences between people from Busan and Seoul. As the crowd warmed to her, Shin — who had stumbled over her words at first — grew more at ease, and a 20-minute slot stretched to nearly 40, to the mock annoyance of those waiting to follow her.

Shin Bong-sun performs during “The Jeon Yu-seong Show Without Jeon Yu-seong” at the Ocean Hall in BNK Busan Bank’s headquarters in Busan on Aug. 22. BICF Kim Shin-young performs during “The Jeon Yu-seong Show Without Jeon Yu-seong” at Ocean Hall in BNK Busan Bank’s headquarters in Busan on Aug. 22. ytree Jeon Yu-seong's son-in-law Kim Jang-seop, second from right, puts on a magic act alongside comedians at "The Jeon Yu-seong Show Without Jeon Yu-seong" on Aug. 22. BICF

"The Jeon Yu-seong Show Without Jeon Yu-seong" was held to commemorate Jeon, who died a year ago at 76. He began his career in 1969 as a writer for a TBC program before going on to appear in sketch comedy and stand-up, where he became known for finding humor in difficult or awkward situations. As a teacher, he taught comedy at the Korea Art Conservatory and Yewon Arts University, where his students included Jo Se-ho and Kim Shin-young.

In his opening act, comedian Lee Hong-ryeol, who had known Jeon for nearly five decades, remembered him as someone with "fresh ideas" and "a way of thinking that was different from everyone else."

Related Article Busan comedy festival honors late pioneer Jeon Yu-seong with laughter Comedian Lee Hong-lyol talks about Jeon Yu-seong in his opening act for "The Jeon Yu-seong Show Without Jeon Yu-seong" on Aug. 22. BICF

He recalled once asking Jeon to have "just one drink."

Jeon poured soju to the brim of a large beer glass, finished it and immediately got up.

"Then he said, 'I’m leaving,' and left," Lee said. "I had asked him to have just one drink, so he had exactly one. He granted my wish."

"Even the corniest joke became funny when Jeon delivered it in his tone," Lee said.

Park Jun-hyeong, right, is presented the inaugural Jeon Yu-seong prize at the opening ceremony of the 14th Busan International Comedy Festival in Busan on Aug. 21. BICF

A day earlier, at BICF’s opening ceremony, organizers presented a new award named after Jeon, created to honor those who have contributed to the growth of Korean comedy. The comedian had previously served as an honorary chairman of BICF.

The inaugural prize went to Park Jun-hyeong, who began his comedy career 28 years after Jeon made his debut.

"If he were alive, he probably would have said, 'Why didn’t you make this while I was still alive?'" Park joked.

"I didn’t know who Jeon was. I think I was too young to know him," said Kim Seo-hyeon, 20, who came with her family to see "The Jeon Yu-seong Show Without Jeon Yu-seong" on Saturday. It was her mother, a fan of the late comedian, who suggested they attend together.

"But having seen the tribute, I think he was a great comedian," Kim said.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]