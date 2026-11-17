BTS performs during the Japanese leg of its "Arirang" world tour, held in April. BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS-themed light shows, art programs, fan installations and transit cards will fill Singapore throughout December ahead of the group’s four National Stadium concerts.

From light shows set to BTS's music and a chance to see life-size recreations of the megaband's music video installations, Singapore is preparing various citywide celebrations ahead of the band's upcoming concerts.

At the Gardens by the Bay, the Supertree Grove will host a BTS-themed light show from 9:35 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. every day from Dec. 12 to 22, according to additional information about the "BTS The City Arirang - Singapore" event announced by the band's agency BigHit Music on Tuesday. The treelike structures will change colors in sync with music from BTS's fifth full-length album "Arirang."

The Supertree Grove will also light up in red, the signature color of the "Arirang" album, from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. the following day from Dec. 8 to 22.

A poster for the "BTS The City Arirang - Singapore" event BIGHIT MUSIC

The entrance to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve will be decorated in BTS themes from Dec. 4 to 27. A large globe installed at Exploria, an indoor attraction at the reserve, will feature the "Arirang" logo and a swimming character, a nod to the album's lead track "Swim."

"BTS The City Arirang - Singapore" will run throughout December to mark the Singapore stop of BTS's "Arirang" world tour. The band will hold four shows at Singapore's National Stadium on Dec. 17, 19, 20 and 22, the most performances at a single stop on the band's Asian leg of the world tour, according to the agency.

Arts and cultural institutions will also join the celebrations. National Gallery Singapore will organize an Art Trail program from Dec. 11 to 31. The gallery will pair 14 artworks with tracks from the "Arirang" album for visitors to listen to while viewing the works.

The gallery will also host the Gallery Rave on Dec. 18 and 19, featuring DJ sets with remixes of BTS's music.

The National Museum of Singapore will be lit up in red from Dec. 16 to 23. A random play dance, in which a crowd dances to various K-pop songs played randomly, will be held near the museum's entrance on Dec. 18.

A so-called Fan Village will be set up at Resorts World Sentosa's convention center through Dec. 16 and 22. A life-size recreation of the carousel from the music video for "Merry Go Round," a track from the "Arirang" album, will be set up at the venue for fans to see.

Fans will also be able to get around the city with BTS-themed transport options. A BTS-themed transit card will be released in collaboration with SimplyGo, Singapore's public transport payment platform. Fans will be able to buy the transit cards through SimplyGo vending machines at Changi Airport and passenger service counters at 13 Mass Rapid Transit stations from Dec. 8 to 31. HelloRide shared bicycles will also be decorated with BTS-themed designs throughout December.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]