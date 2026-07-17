BTS's V tops fan poll for K-pop's best 'scene stealer'

Picnic poll recognizes his influence across music, fashion, advertising and global brand partnerships

A fan art celebrating V's selection as the best “scene stealer" in K-pop PICNIC

BTS's V has been selected as the best “scene stealer" in K-pop, according to fan-voting platform Picnic. The title refers to an artist whose presence leaves the strongest impression and best captures fans’ attention.

In the poll, which ran from June 19 to July 3, V topped the rankings with 451,712 votes. Boy band Alpha Drive One's Sangwon placed second with 86,192 votes, followed by BTS's Jin with 67,050 votes.

According to Picnic, V earned the top spot for his outstanding performance across multiple areas, including album sales, live performances, advertising campaigns, content, and fashion.

The Fan-voting platform said V has expanded his influence beyond music.

V is currently serving as a global ambassador for brands across the lifestyle, fashion and consumer sectors, including Coca-Cola, Paradise City and HiteJinro.

Picnic said V has also been drawing widespread media attention.

During BTS's stop in Munich, Germany, on its world tour, local media highlighted V's on-stage attire — a jersey from the football club FC Bayern Munich. The German club also shared photos of him on its official social media channels.

"This year's results show that V is more than just an artist with impressive music-related achievements,” a Picnic spokesperson said. “They reflect his selection as the artist whose influence stood out across different sectors."

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Participation in the polls is available through Picnic's official website and mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]