BTS's V tops fan poll for K-pop's best 'scene stealer'

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Who is IU?
From a little-known solo singer to one of Korea's most celebrated entertainers, IU has built a career spanning chart-topping music, acclaimed acting and award-winning songwriting.
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K-pop group or not, Katseye says diversity is its greatest strength
The HYBE-Geffen girl group says the genre's zeal and community transcend borders as it builds global momentum ahead of its new EP and sold-out tour.
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Katseye documentary to hit theaters in August
HYBE says “Katseye: Wild Hearts” will open in theaters worldwide on Aug. 12, tracing the group’s first two years through festival footage, fan clips and member interviews.
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IVE's Jang Won-young to throw first pitch at Mets-Dodgers game
The K-pop girl group singer will toss the ceremonial first pitch at the Mets-Dodgers game on July 26, with her bandmates joining her at Citi Field.