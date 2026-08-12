BTS's V says he is being treated for hearing loss in one ear

V said he has been receiving medication and regular hospital care for reduced hearing in his right ear, while Jungkook discussed a painful shin injury during the group’s North American tour.

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V of BTS makes a heart gesture toward fans at the BTS World Tour "Arirang" concert at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Yeonje District, Busan, on June 13.

BTS member V said he is being treated for a hearing problem, the first time he has spoken publicly about it.

"My ears have been bad for the past two and a half years," V said during a Weverse Live broadcast with fellow member Jungkook on Tuesday. 

"If the left one hears at about 100 right now, the right one hears only 30."

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V said he is on medication and going to the hospital regularly. 

The two were livestreaming after finishing a concert in Baltimore the previous day, the second of two nights at M&T Bank Stadium, and used the broadcast to talk about their health and the tour.

Jungkook said he has been performing through pain in his leg.

"My shin is right at the point just before a stress fracture," he said. "Even today on stage my heart was set on running around, but it hurt too much at points and I couldn't."

"It hasn't reached a stress fracture yet, but there's a lot of inflammation in my shin and I think there's some microdamage to the bone," Jungkook said.

"I'll be careful with myself so I can finish this tour properly."

BTS is midway through the North American leg of its world tour, "Arirang." The group plays AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday and Sunday, then Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Aug. 22 and 23.

BY PARK JONG-SUH [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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