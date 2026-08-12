BTS's V says he is being treated for hearing loss in one ear

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Hearts2Hearts makes official Japanese debut with 'Iconic Heart'
SM Entertainment’s eight-member girl group released its first Japanese single and kicked off promotions with a Tokyo fan event.
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AI is already making music. Korea is conflicted over who calls the tune.
Korea's music industry is split over Komca's new royalty registration standards for AI-assisted songs.
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Plave’s Yejun tops Picnic’s first-half male star chart
The virtual idol group’s leader and main vocalist earned 521,773 votes, edging out Alpha Drive One’s Rio and AHOF’s JL
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Girl group Rescene goes for goal with Manchester City players in new Coupang Play show
The quintet will show off football skills they learned from four of the club’s biggest stars in "Rescene Man City Attack!"