BTS's U.S. favorability hits record 46% in Q2: Poll

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Pyongyang slams Washington’s new nuclear strategy as an offensive posture
North Korea condemned a proposed U.S. nuclear strategy as lowering the threshold for nuclear use and said it will strengthen its self-defense nuclear deterrent.
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Tomorrow X Together to perform at the 2026 Global Citizen Festival
The boy band will be the only Korean act at the Sept. 26 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park.
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Twice's Chaeyoung and Zion.T clarify that they are still in a 'beautiful relationship'
Earlier, a local media outlet citing a K-pop industry source reported that the two singers had broken up due to their busy schedules.
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Boy band Big Ocean to release single ‘Love Sign’ in September
The trio, the first K-pop group with members who are hard of hearing, will release their new single on Sept. 9.