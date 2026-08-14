BTS's U.S. favorability hits record 46% in Q2: Poll

BTS performs during the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. AP/YONHAP

The share of Americans who said that they have a positive impression of BTS reached a record 46 percent, 12 percentage points higher than the initial 2021 figure of 34 percent.

The share of Americans who said that they have a positive impression of BTS reached a record high of 46 percent in the second quarter, the group’s agency BigHit Music said on Friday.

The figure is the highest since global music data analytics firm Luminate began compiling relevant data in 2021, according to the agency. The latest reading is 12 percentage points higher than the initial figure of 34 percent.

The poll also showed that 42 percent of respondents said that they were aware of BTS, which is 18 percentage points higher than the average of 24 percent for all surveyed artists.

“The latest survey results show that BTS has established a broad base of public support in the United States that extends beyond its fandom,” BigHit Music said.





Yonhap