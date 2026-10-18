BTS's Tokyo Dome concert to air on Japan's TBS in November

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i-dle's Minnie to release first all-Thai solo EP on birthday
Minnie will mark her birthday Friday with the release of her first Thai-language solo EP and a Bangkok pop-up event.
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Ancient Egyptian mummies, cat relics at heart of major Seoul exhibition this winter
The Brooklyn Museum collection brings 150 artifacts, including mummies, sculptures and jewelry, to Seoul Arts Center from Dec. 11 to April 11.
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Enhypen, Katseye's Lara Raj included on HYBE lineup for first Weverse Con Festival in India
HYBE's first Weverse Con Festival outside Korea will bring 15 Korean and Indian artists to New Delhi on March 27 and 28.
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Astro’s Jinjin voted K-pop star best to go cafe-hopping with
Astro's Jinjin was voted the K-pop artist best suited for autumn cafe-hopping in Picnic's global poll, edging out EXO's Kai and BTS' Jimin.