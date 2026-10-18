BTS's Tokyo Dome concert to air on Japan's TBS in November

BTS performs during the Japanese leg of its "Arirang" world tour, held in April. BIGHIT MUSIC

The show is part of a special lineup of BTS-related programs that will run throughout the month.

BTS's concert in Japan will air exclusively on Japanese broadcaster TBS on Nov. 28, the band's agency BigHit Music said.

The broadcast will feature the first of the septet's two concerts at the Tokyo Dome on April 17 and 18, part of the Japanese leg of the band's "Arirang" world tour. The concert will air on TBS Channel 1 at 8 p.m.

The broadcaster will also air 28 BTS-related programs throughout November under the special lineup "BTS Special ~ Precious New Chapter ~," featuring the band's concerts, variety shows and films.

TBS highlighted the crowd's sing-along of the Korean folk song "Arirang" during "Body to Body," a track from BTS's fifth full-length album, "Arirang," as one of the most memorable moments of the Tokyo Dome concerts.

The Japanese broadcaster described the moment when "Arirang" echoed throughout the venue as a spine-tingling highlight, adding that "the power of music brought people's hearts together."

BTS released the album in March, which marked its first full-band record in nearly four years after the members completed their mandatory military service.

The band is currently on the Latin American leg of its "Arirang" world tour, with performances scheduled in Argentina and Brazil.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]