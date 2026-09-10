BTS’s ‘Swim’ named Billboard’s No. 2 global song of the summer

The megagroup's lead single from its latest album reached the top 10 on both the global ranking excluding the United States and the Global 200 charts.

“Swim” by boy band BTS was named one of the global songs of the summer by Billboard, its agency BigHit Music said Thursday.

“Swim” is the title track of BTS’s fifth full-length album “Arirang,” released in March this year.

The song placed No. 2 in the global ranking excluding the United States and No. 6 in the Global 200 category.

“Swim” has been ranked No. 1 eight times and remained in the top five for 23 consecutive weeks on charts excluding the United States, while also staying in the top 10 of the Global 200 for 19 consecutive weeks.

The ranking is based on streaming and sales data from 200 regions worldwide, compiled by Entertainment industry data researcher Luminate. The measurement covers the period from June 6 through this coming Saturday.

“Dai Dai” by Shakira and Burna Boy, the anthem for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and “Hate That I Made You Love Me” by Ariana Grande topped the global songs of the summer charts excluding the United States and the Global 200, respectively.

Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink also placed No. 6 on the global ranking chart excluding the United States with her song “Dracula” with Tame Impala.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]