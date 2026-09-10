BTS’s ‘Swim’ named Billboard’s No. 2 global song of the summer

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IU set for launch of new single ‘Unknown Planet’ in first release in exactly 1 year
The track is set to drop at 6 p.m. on Thursday as part of a project with double lead tracks along with “Dear My Crazy Soulmate.”
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Girl group X:IN to return with new music in October
The five-member girl group will release its first new Korean music in nearly eight months.
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Blackpink’s Rosé to release single 'new trick' on Sept. 18
Rosé will release her new single with a Dave Meyers-directed video filmed entirely on an iPhone 18 Pro.
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Drink Diplo's tea, try Riize's snacks at Spotify's 'Best Place to Be a Fan'
The four-day Seoul event pairs live performances with interactive rooms and personalized fan experiences featuring artists including Riize, Diplo and Dynamicduo.