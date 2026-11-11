BTS's 'Swim' is only track by Korean band to be featured on Apple Music's 'Best Songs of 2026'

Apple Music released this year's edition of the playlist, which compiles songs "that Apple Music's editors believe defined 2026," and "Swim," the lead track of BTS's latest album "Arirang," made the list.

BTS’s “Swim” is the only track by a K-pop group to be featured on Apple Music’s “Best Songs of 2026,” according to its agency BigHit Music on Wednesday.

Apple Music released this year’s edition of the playlist — which compiles songs “that Apple Music’s editors believe defined 2026” — on Saturday. “Swim,” the lead track of BTS’s latest album “Arirang,” made the list.

“BTS returned to active duty with the bravado of ‘Swim,’” the description page for the “Best Songs of 2026” reads.

The playlist also includes Tame Impala’s “Dracula,” featuring Blackpink’s Jennie, and a variation from Korean pianist Lim Yun-chan’s 2025 Carnegie Hall live recording of Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” (1741).

“Arirang” landed at No. 62 on the Billboard 200 chart this week — its 33rd straight week on Billboard’s main albums chart.

BTS is currently on its “Arirang” world tour, which started in Goyang, Gyeonggi, in April. The Asian leg of the tour will kick off in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Nov. 19 before moving to Bangkok; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; and Jakarta, Indonesia.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]