BTS's 'Life Goes On' music video surpasses 600 million views

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Girl group KiiiKiii aims to release new song in August
Its agency said the group is preparing a new track for next month, roughly seven months after its second EP “Delulu Pack” dropped at the start of the year.
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Boy band Seventeen's Dino to release song for K-drama 'Dream to You,' solo EP
The song "Beyond the Dream" is part of the soundtrack for the ENA rom-com drama series "Dream to You," while the EP "吉Board" will be released under Dino's alter ego, Pi Cheolin.
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Girl group Twice's Jihyo releases new collaboration track with Shenseea
The Twice singer unveiled “Distant Lover,” an Afrobeat-inspired song about a situationship, ahead of the group’s finale concerts in Seoul.
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Girl group izna announces first Asia concert tour starting in Seoul
The six-member girl group will open its 2026 Asia tour with two September shows in Seoul before heading to Taipei, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.