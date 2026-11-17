J-Hope of boy band BTS performs during the free concert at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on March 21 to celebrate the release of the group's fifth full-length album, "Arirang." BIGHIT MUSIC,NETFLIX

His fans have also donated funds and supplies to animal welfare groups, extending support for abandoned animals.

J-Hope of boy band BTS has been quietly supporting an abandoned dog shelter in Busan for years, donating dog food and helping fund the construction of new kennels.

J-Hope has been supporting the Imgok dog shelter in Busan since 2022 and donated dog food again this year, a shelter official said Monday.

"J-Hope's representatives contact us when we're about to run out of dog food and send us more," the official told news outlet Yonhap News Agency. "They also told us to reach out anytime if we need anything."

J-Hope also helped fund the construction of new kennels in 2022 after learning about the shelter's poor conditions.

At the time, the shelter was caring for around 50 abandoned dogs in makeshift kennels that offered little protection against the winter cold. With support from J-Hope's representatives, the shelter was able to build new kennels.

Kennels under construction at the Imgok dog shelter in Busan with support from BTS's J-Hope YONHAP

J-Hope's fans have also joined efforts to support abandoned animals. Carry Hope, a donation group formed by J-Hope's fans, donated 4.35 million won ($3,260) in February this year and another 2.5 million won in March under the name of BTS fans.

Carry Hope has continued its charitable activities by donating money and essential supplies to other animal welfare organizations.





BY KIM JI-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]