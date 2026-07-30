BTS's 'Idol' music video tops 1.4 billion YouTube views

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' draws over 680,000 moviegoers on opening day, tops Korean box office
The fourth installment of the Spider-Man series starring British actor Tom Holland accounted for 83.2 percent of all ticket sales on Wednesday.
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Grammys CEO 'saddened' by BTS boycott, defends new Asian pop category
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said he respects BTS’s decision to skip Grammy submissions while arguing the new Asian pop award does not block K-pop acts from top categories.
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BTS walks away from the Grammys, sparking questions over Recording Academy's 'authority'
The K-pop supergroup's decision to not seek a nomination this year has reignited the debate over the academy's new categories and whether getting a trophy truly defines success today.
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Actor Jeon Seung-jae dies at 47 following 2024 on-set collapse
The actor died Wednesday, nearly two years after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage on the set of the KBS drama “Korea-Khitan War” (2023-24).