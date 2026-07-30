BTS's 'Idol' music video tops 1.4 billion YouTube views

BTS performs during the halftime show of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. AP/YONHAP

This marks the band's fifth music video to surpass 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

The music video for BTS’s 2018 hit “Idol” has surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

The video hit the milestone at about 9:20 p.m. on Thursday to become the band’s fifth music video with more than 1.4 billion views, according to the group’s agency, BigHit Music.

“Idol” is the lead track off “Love Yourself: Answer” (2018), the repackaged version of the group’s third full-length album, “Love Yourself: Tear,” released in August 2018.

The song blends South African house beats with traditional Korean rhythmic patterns and call-and-response chants known as chuimsae, typically shouted by audiences in traditional Korean performances to encourage performers. In “Idol,” the group incorporates these chants in the lyrics, creating a fusion that resonated globally while retaining a distinctly Korean identity.

The song is also included in the setlist of BTS’s ongoing “Arirang” world tour, which began in April.





Yonhap