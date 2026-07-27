BTS's 'Arirang' returns to top 10 on Billboard 200

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IVE's Jang Won-young throws first pitch at New York Mets game — in pictures
Jang Won-young and her fellow IVE members attended the Mets' matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in New York.
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'Hope' surpasses 3 million admissions, tops weekend box office
Director Na Hong-jin's sci-fi film "Hope" added 767,365 admissions over the weekend, bringing its total to 3,415,709.
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Finally, Kang Young-hyun: DAY6's Young K embraces the man behind the name
Ahead of his second full-length solo album, DAY6’s Young K opens up about vulnerability, self-acceptance and the man behind the stage name.
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Stray Kids sets off STAYWeeK in celebration of fan club's eighth anniversary
The group kicked off a week of anniversary events for fan club STAY as it rolls out new content, a digital album and Seoul concerts.