BTS's 'Arirang' returns to top 10 on Billboard 200

BTS performs during its “Arirang” world tour at the Stade de France in Paris in July. The septet performed in Paris for the “Arirang” tour on July 17 and 18. BIGHIT MUSIC

Billboard attributed the on-week rise to the release of a special vinyl edition of "Arirang" and BTS's recent performance at the first FIFA World Cup halftime show.

“Arirang,” the fifth studio album of megaband BTS, has returned to the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard’s main albums chart.

The album reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200 in the latest tracking period, up from 26th the previous week, according to a chart preview by Billboard on Sunday.

The on-week climb was attributed to an increase in album sales following the release of a special vinyl edition of “Arirang,” which includes two bonus tracks: “Voice Message: Love Song” and the Korean version of “Normal.”

The Billboard also cited BTS'’s recent co-headlining of the first-ever halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, during which the group performed its 2020 hit “Dynamite.”

Released in March, “Arirang” became the first album by a K-pop act to spend three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

Elsewhere on the chart, American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams clinched her first No. 1 with her third full-length album, “Daughter from Hell.”

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical and digital sales and digital track downloads.





Yonhap