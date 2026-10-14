BTS's 'Arirang' becomes most streamed 2026 album on Spotify

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Grand Mint Festival to return with headliners Lee So-ra, CNBlue and 10cm X Soran
This year's edition of the Grand Mint Festival, an annual autumn music festival, will feature 48 artists across three stages.
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'Doctor X: Mafia in White' tops Netflix's weekly non-English TV chart
The SBS medical drama led Netflix's non-English TV chart with 4.6 million views, reaching the top 10 in 36 countries.
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Tving to bring Korean dramas to Middle East, North Africa
CJ ENM will launch a dedicated Tving hub on MBC Shahid, offering Arabic-localized Korean series simultaneously with their releases in Korea.
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Yuju turns unfinished feelings into case files on 'file. 07'
The GFriend vocalist wrote and composed all six songs on her new EP, framing each as an unsolved case file.