BTS's 'Arirang' becomes most streamed 2026 album on Spotify

BTS performs during its "Arirang" world tour at SoFi Stadium in California in September. BIGHIT MUSIC

With 5 billion streams, "Arirang" registered 2 billion more than the runner-up, Olivia Rodrigo's third studio album, "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love."

BTS’s fifth studio album, “Arirang,” has surpassed 5 billion streams on Spotify, the group’s label, BigHit Music, said on Wednesday.

This makes it the most streamed album among those released this year, registering 2 billion more than the runner-up, Olivia Rodrigo’s third studio album, “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.”

The streaming figures for “Arirang” outpaced the latest albums from global pop stars Bruno Mars and Harry Styles, which collected about 1 billion and 2 billion streams, respectively.

“Swim,” the lead track of “Arirang,” is approaching 1 billion streams, and all 14 tracks on the album have surpassed 200 million. Notably, “No 29,” which features only the mysterious ringing of the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok of the ancient Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935), has also reached 200 million streams.

“Arirang” attracted major attention as the first full-group project from the global sensation in nearly four years, released after all seven members completed their mandatory military service and reunited. The album surpassed 110 million streams on its release day, March 20.

It also became the first album from a group to top the Billboard 200, the main U.S. albums chart, for three consecutive weeks since Mumford & Sons’ “Babel” (2012) achieved the feat in 2012.





Yonhap