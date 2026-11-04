BTS's 'Arirang' becomes first K-pop album certified platinum in Italy

BTS's fifth full-length album "Arirang" was certified platinum in Italy by the Federation of the Italian Music Industry after selling the equivalent of more than 50,000 copies.

BTS’s fifth full-length album “Arirang” was certified platinum in Italy by the Federation of the Italian Music Industry after selling the equivalent of more than 50,000 copies. It is the first K-pop album to achieve the feat.

The federation counts physical sales, digital downloads and streams for its certifications.

The achievement comes about six months after “Arirang” was certified gold in Italy in April. Five of the band’s previous albums have also received gold certifications: “Love Yourself: Answer” (2018), “Map of the Soul: Persona” (2019), “Map of the Soul: 7” (2020), “BE” (2020) and “Proof” (2022).

Separately, “Arirang” ranked No. 57 on the U.S. Billboard 200 this week — its 32nd consecutive week on the main albums chart. The album debuted at No. 1 when it was released in March.

The lead track “Swim” placed No. 33 on the Billboard Global 200, which ranks streaming and digital sales in more than 200 countries and regions, and No. 13 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, which excludes streams and sales in the United States. The song also re-entered the Adult Contemporary chart, which reflects radio airplay, at No. 29.

BTS recently wrapped the South American leg of its “Arirang” world tour with concerts at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, last week. The leg comprised 14 sold-out shows across five cities, drawing a cumulative 853,000 people, according to its agency BigHit Music.

The band will continue its world tour in Southeast Asia, starting in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, in November. It will then play Bangkok; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; and Jakarta, Indonesia, in December for 15 shows across five cities.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]