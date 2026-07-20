BTS wraps up European leg of 'Arirang' tour with 'magical' Paris show

BTS performs during its world tour "Arirang" at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, in July. The Paris concerts were held on July 17 and 18. BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS finished the European leg of its “Arirang” world tour after 10 stadium shows in five cities, including a record 92,000-strong crowd in one Paris concert.

K-pop megaband BTS has drawn 717,000 audience members during the European leg of its “Arirang" world tour, its agency BigHit Music said Sunday.

The band stopped in Madrid, Spain; Brussels, Belgium; London, Britain; Munich, Germany; and Paris, France. Each city had two shows.

The Paris concerts — held on Friday and Saturday — marked BTS’s return to the Stade de France in seven years and a month after the band closed out its European leg of its 2019 “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour at the venue.

“Paris is the city of fashion, cuisine, romance and where the best Army are,” BTS members said. “Paris has everything we love. We will definitely be coming back.”

"Paris is magic," the group's leader and rapper RM said in French. "Paris is unbeatable."

Friday’s show was attended by France’s first couple, President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

The venue for BTS's "Arirang" world tour at Stade de France is filled with concertgoers in a photo taken between July 17 and July 18. BIGHIT MUSIC

Each show drew an audience of 92,000 — the largest crowd per single show.

“We have been so overjoyed from the moment we kicked off the European leg of the concert through our shows in Paris,” the members said. “We kept asking ourselves when we would ever get another chance to perform in front of this scale of crowd?”

French media also lauded the K-pop megaband's concerts.

“The sound was powerful, very powerful, and the performance was rich in emotion and shared experience between artists who were clearly happy to be there and their fans, the ARMYs, who were no less so,” French outlet Le Parisien commented on its live coverage.

BTS also headlined the half-time show at the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 held in New Jersey, United States, on Sunday. The boy group shared the stage with legendary pop stars Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber.

BTS performs during its world tour "Arirang" at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, in July. The Paris concerts were held on July 17 and 18. BIGHIT MUSIC





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]