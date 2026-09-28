BTS wins three VMAs, including Song of the Year, as Lisa takes Best Pop

Blackpink's Lisa poses with the award for Best Pop for "Dream" (2025) in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP/YONHAP

The Blackpink member took home a Moonman for “Dream” (2025), while BTS claimed Song of the Year for “Swim.”

Blackpink’s Lisa and BTS made K-pop history once again at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA).

The annual awards show, hosted by Snoop Dogg, took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The night’s first K-pop Moonman went to Lisa as she won Best Pop for “Dream” (2025), a track from her first full-length album, “Alter Ego.” The song’s music video features Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi alongside the singer.

With the win, Lisa became the first K-pop soloist to claim the category. BTS was the first K-pop act to do so, winning in 2020 for “On” (2020).

"All those late-night dreams brought me here today — so thank you for the inspiration," said Lisa in an emotional acceptance speech after thanking her co-writers.

"Especially to my Lilies [Lisa’s fans], I wouldn’t be here without you guys," she continued. "So thank you so much for your love and support."

Blackpink's Lisa poses with the award for Best Pop for "Dream" (2025) in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP/YONHAP

Other Best Pop nominees were Ariana Grande, Charli xcx, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae and Taylor Swift. Lisa was also nominated for Best K-pop, Best Cinematography and Best Editing, but did not win.

This marks Lisa’s fourth VMA trophy as a soloist after winning Best K-pop three times: in 2022 for “Lalisa” (2021), in 2024 for “Rockstar” (2024) and in 2025 for “Born Again” (2025), a collaboration with Raye and Doja Cat. Her group, Blackpink, has won multiple VMAs before, including Song of Summer in 2020, Group of the Year in 2023 and Best Group in 2025.

Lisa also took the stage during the awards show, delivering the first live television performance of her latest single, “SaWaDiKa,” released on Sept. 4.

BTS, the first K-pop act to win a VMA, won all three categories in which it was nominated this year: Song of the Year, Best K-pop and Best Group.

The megaband won its first Song of the Year award for “Swim,” the lead single of its fifth full-length album, “Arirang,” released in March after a nearly four-year military hiatus. The milestone makes the septet the first-ever K-pop group to win the award.

Last year’s Song of the Year winner was another K-pop artist, Rosé, for her 2024 duet with Bruno Mars, “APT.”

“We are truly grateful to ARMY [BTS’s fandom] who has always sent us unwavering love and support,” said BTS in a statement released by its agency, BigHit Music.

“As ’Arirang’ has been an album that felt like a new beginning for us, these awards feel more meaningful for us,” the septet continued.

“We were able to receive such a major honor as Song of the Year for ‘Swim,’ in particular, thanks to everyone who has loved our music. The seven of us will continue to show you good music and performances together.”

This year’s Song of the Year nominees included Ella Langley, Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, Pink Pantheress and Zara Larsson, Raye and virtual K-pop band Huntr/x from “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025).

BTS performs "Dynamite" (2021) at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30, 2020. BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’s Best K-pop win marked the group’s fourth trophy in the category.

The group also extended its own record by taking home its fifth trophy in the Best Group category, after winning four consecutive years from 2019 through 2022.

Other nominees in the broader K-pop industry in this year’s VMAs included Cortis, who had been nominated for Best New Artist, Best K-pop and Best Group; Katseye, nominated for Best Choreography, Song of Summer, Best Group and Best K-pop; Blackpink’s Jennie and Tame Impala for Song of Summer; Blackpink’s Jisoo and Zayn for “Eyes Closed” for Best Visual Effects, and Blackpink and Le Sserafim nominated for Best K-pop.

Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "The Fate of Ophelia" during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 27. AP/YONHAP

During this year’s VMAs, Taylor Swift won Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia,” while Madonna won Artist of the Year and took home seven awards in total. Swift also received the inaugural Artist Director Honors and premiered her music video for “Patient Zero,” starring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]