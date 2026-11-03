BTS to screen Kaohsiung, Jakarta 'Arirang' concerts in thousands of theaters worldwide

BTS performs during the Japanese leg of its “Arirang” world tour in April. BIGHIT MUSIC

The K-pop titans will hold live viewings around the world as the tour heads to Southeast Asia in November and December.

Megaband BTS's "Arirang" performances in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and Jakarta will be played in theaters around the world for fans from far away to enjoy together.

As part of the world tour, the screening will be either live or on a delay of one or two days, depending on the location, according to its agency BigHit Music on Tuesday.

The Kaohsiung performance on Nov. 21, the second "Arirang" show in the city, will be screened at some 3,300 theaters across roughly 80 countries. The live viewing of the Jakarta performance on Dec. 29 will be available in 2,800 theaters worldwide.

A poster for "BTS World Tour Arirang Live Viewing from Kaohsiung" BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS is set to embark on the Southeast Asian leg of its "Arirang" world tour in Taiwan on Nov. 19, 21 and 22. The septet will then head to Bangkok, Thailand, for another three shows on Dec. 3, 5 and 6; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Dec. 12 and 13; Singapore on Dec. 17, 19, 20 and 22 and Jakarta, Indonesia, on Dec. 26, 27 and 29.

In Korea, major cinema chains — CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox— will hold the screenings. Tickets for viewers in Korea will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Live viewing tickets for theaters outside Korea will go on sale at 10 p.m. on the same day.

BTS's previous performances in the Korean port city of Busan as well as Tokyo, Buenos Aires and São Paulo were also played at theaters as part of the live viewing experience.

The group recently concluded 14 world tour shows across five South American cities, which drew a combined audience of 853,000.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]