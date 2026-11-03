BTS to screen Kaohsiung, Jakarta 'Arirang' concerts in thousands of theaters worldwide

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NCT Dream to open Seongsu pop-up for sixth full-length album
The "Welcome, Dreamers" event is a celebration of a decade as a subunit of NCT with the release of “Dream After Dream.”
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aespa, ILLIT, Stray Kids and more to perform at Japan's FNS Music Festival
Popular K-pop acts, including aespa, BabyMonster, Cortis, ILLIT, NCT Dream and Stray Kids, will perform at the FNS Music Festival, an annual year-end Japanese music program, on Dec. 2 and 9.
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Dino of Seventeen to drop self-written song ‘Automatic’ Tuesday
Dino will release his self-written solo song “Automatic” on Tuesday, blending rap, falsetto vocals and electrifying guitar-driven sounds.
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Ex-NCT member Mark Lee to release new single 'Happiest' Friday
The former NCT member will release his alternative pop and R&B track Friday, exploring happiness through his own perspective.