BTS opens its Asian “Arirang” world tour in Kaohsiung, where citywide events and purple-lit landmarks welcome the band and ARMY.

BTS will kick off the Asian leg of its "Arirang" world tour on Thursday, as host cities roll out events to welcome the band and its fans.

The band is set to perform 21 shows across seven Asian cities, starting with concerts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The tour will then continue to Bangkok; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Hong Kong; and Bulacan in the Philippines. BTS will also perform five shows in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, in February.

Kaohsiung has already illuminated major landmarks in purple — BTS's signature color — including the 85 Sky Tower, Love River, Great Harbor Bridge and Kaohsiung Music Center. At the 85 Sky Tower, a surprise light show projected welcome messages such as "The City Is Yours ARMY" and "KH Loves ARMY" onto the building's exterior. ARMY is the name of BTS's official fan club.

During the concert period, Love River will host a musical fountain show, while various events, including K-pop random play dance sessions, will take place across the city.

The city has also introduced BTS-themed features at the airport and across its public transportation system. A shuttle bus dubbed "BUS 613," named after BTS's June 13 debut date, will transport concertgoers. Some pedestrian traffic signals now display the messages "ARMY Stop" and "ARMY Go," along with purple hearts. Kaohsiung International Airport has also set up a BTS-themed photo zone.

BTS performs during a concert in Brazil. BIGHIT MUSIC

Fans around the world will also be able to experience the Asian tour in movie theaters. BTS's second Kaohsiung concert on Saturday and third Jakarta concert on Dec. 29 will be screened in around 80 countries and regions worldwide.

The Kaohsiung concert will be shown on approximately 3,300 screens, while the Jakarta concert will be screened on about 2,800. Depending on local time zones, the performances will be screened live or on a delayed basis. Fans in Korea will also be able to watch the concerts at major multiplex theaters.

The celebrations will continue in Singapore in December, when BTS is scheduled to perform four concerts at the National Stadium on Dec. 17, 19, 20 and 22. The city will also host "BTS The City Arirang – Singapore," a monthlong celebration featuring events across the city from Dec. 1 to 31.

BTS released its fifth full-length album, "Arirang," in March and kicked off its world tour the following month. The band's most recent concerts were held in Brazil, where it wrapped up its shows on Oct. 31. BTS also won the Most Popular International Artist award at the 2026 ARIA Awards, an Australian music awards ceremony, on Wednesday.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]