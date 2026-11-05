BTS 'Swim' copyright suit sinks as songwriters drop case

BTS performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 18. REUTERS/YONHAP

Three songwriters have dropped their U.S. copyright infringement lawsuit alleging BTS’s Billboard No. 1 hit “Swim” copied their unreleased demo. HYBE, BigHit Music and producer Ryan Tedder were named in the case.

Three songwriters who accused megaband BTS’s newest hit "Swim" of copying their work have dropped their U.S. copyright infringement lawsuit about four months after filing it.

Attorneys for Steve Cooper, Jon Sandler and Greylyn Johnson filed court papers and asked for the entire case to be dismissed, Billboard reported on Wednesday. Court documents did not state whether the two sides had reached a settlement, and neither has issued a statement.

"Swim" is the lead track from BTS’s fifth studio album "Arirang," released in March.

The three songwriters filed the lawsuit in July in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, claiming they had circulated an unreleased demo they wrote to music industry contacts, including publishing groups, starting in March 2025. They alleged that the song was later shared with some of the people who worked on "Swim."

BTS members were not named as defendants. The lawsuit instead targeted the band’s label HYBE, and its subsidiaries HYBE America, BigHit Music, producer Ryan Tedder and other songwriters behind the track.

The plaintiffs also cited an analysis by a musicologist they hired and argued that the two songs showed substantial similarities.

"The lawsuit is nothing more than a one-sided claim by the plaintiffs," BigHit Music said at the time. "'Swim' is an independently created work. We plan to take firm legal action."

"Swim" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the group’s seventh song to top the chart.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]