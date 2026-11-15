BTS sweeps six awards at Melon Music Awards

BTS took Artist and Album of the Year among six wins at MMA 2026, while Ive and Cortis also claimed major honors.

K-pop megaband BTS won six awards at the Melon Music Awards 2026 (MMA 2026) in Seoul, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, making it the ceremony's biggest winner.

BTS received Artist of the Year, Top 10 and Best Male Group on Sunday, the second day of the two-day event at Gocheok Sky Dome.

The band had already won Album of the Year, Stage of the Year and Global Top 10 on the first day of the ceremony.

BTS did not attend the awards show but delivered an acceptance message by video.

"2026 will probably be a year we will never forget, and I think it will be the same for ARMY as well," member Suga said, referring to the name of the band's fandom.

Jimin said the band had returned to fans after three years and nine months with its album "Arirang."

"It was such a joy to meet ARMY again, people we missed and are grateful for, and perform for them," he said.

BTS topped the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 in the United States with its fifth full-length album, released in March, and the album's lead single, "Swim."

Boy band Cortis won three awards: Record of the Year, Top 10 and Global Top 10.

"This is something we have always dreamed of," Cortis said. "Receiving a grand prize leaves us with nothing but sincere gratitude."

Girl group Ive won five awards, including Best Song of the Year for "Bang Bang" from its second studio album. Ive also won Top 10, Global Top 10, Best Female Group and Music Video of the Year.

"Thank you so much for choosing our song among so many outstanding nominees," Ive said. "Receiving this award just before our fifth anniversary makes it even more moving."

The Rookie of the Year awards went to Alpha Drive One and Lngshot. Girl group aespa won the newly created Global-K Artist of the Year award Saturday.

MMA 2026 was held over two days for the first time since its launch and drew more than 36,000 attendees.





Yonhap