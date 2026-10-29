BTS streaming surge in Colombia highlights Latin America’s deepening connection to band

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'Avengers: Doomsday' celebrations bring Marvel Run and drone show to Korea
Marvel fans can join themed races in Gangwon and watch 2,000 drones light up Seoul on Saturday ahead of “Avengers: Doomsday.”
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Hit webtoon ‘The Remarried Empress’ to release spinoff ahead of live-action series
The story follows Empress Navier Ellie Trovi’s newlywed life and the adventures of supporting characters seen only in the background of the original webtoon.
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'Dune: Part Three' to make worldwide premier in Korea on Dec. 16
Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy finale will debut in Korea on Dec. 16, two days before its North American release.
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Late singer Shin Hae-chul, Blackpink among 10 to receive cultural merit
Blackpink, the late rock pioneer Shin Hae-chul and comedian Yoo Jae-suk are among 36 recipients of Korea's 2026 Popular Culture and Arts Awards.