BTS, Stray Kids, G-Dragon and aespa headline star-studded K-pop exhibition in Seoul

“D'Festa The Origin” opens Friday at IFC Mall, tracing BTS, G-Dragon and other major acts from trainee days to global fame.

Before they were global stars, they were trainees chasing a debut. “D'Festa The Origin,” an exhibition opening Friday at IFC Mall in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, revisits that journey for major K-pop acts including BTS and G-Dragon.

Held at the mall's underground MPX Gallery, the show features photographs and videos from their predebut years through their rise to fame, according to HNS HQ on Thursday.

Featured artists are Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, aespa, Enhypen, IVE, Riize, Cortis, BTS and G-Dragon.

Images of photo ticket for “D’Festa The Origin” D'FESTA

The exhibition took two years to prepare. The artists were filmed and photographed across more than 30 sets, tailored to their distinctive musical identities and concepts, with more than 1,000 photographers, cinematographers, set designers and staff working behind the scenes.

Giant black-and-white portraits of the 48 artists dressed in creations by designer Juun.J will highlight their individual charms and personal styles. Another video display will show the artists' different physical movements in a single frame.

The exhibit will also feature drawings and handwritten letters by the singers, along with their prerecorded interviews.

Visitors can receive an “Admission Kit,” which includes a sticker, leaflet, armband and a randomly selected photo-ticket. A merchandise shop will also be open.

The Seoul exhibition is slated to run through Nov. 30. Its Tokyo edition is scheduled to open in January next year, with exhibitions in other major cities worldwide to follow.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]