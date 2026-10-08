BTS RM asks fans to stop camping outside hotel during Peru tour

BTS members, from left, RM, V, Jungkook and Jin leave Incheon International Airport for Madrid on June 23. RM asked fans in Latin America to stop gathering outside the group's hotel in a Weverse post on Oct. 7. NEWS1

The group's leader urged fans in Peru and across the tour to stop gathering outside hotels, saying the noise is preventing members and staff from resting.

BTS leader RM has asked fans in Latin America to stop camping outside the group's hotel, saying the noise is keeping the members and staff from sleeping during their South American tour.

“The members and staff are having a really hard time because of people who stay in front of the hotel we are staying at all day long,” RM wrote in a post on the fan platform Weverse on Wednesday, the day of the group's first concert at San Marcos Stadium in Lima, Peru. “It is so noisy that the sound reaches our rooms, and none of us can sleep well.”

The post opened on a happier note. “This is the first time in our lives coming to Peru, so we are so excited and happy,” RM wrote.

BTS RM's Weverse post uploaded on Oct. 8. SCREEN CAPTURE

The crowds are disturbing other people at the hotel, too.

“On top of that, we are causing a great deal of trouble for the other guests staying at the same hotel,” RM wrote. “We are grateful for your warm welcome and your passion, but if we cannot rest and sleep enough, it affects the shows we put on with you.”

The request covers the rest of the tour. “So please, not only in Lima but also in Chile, Brazil and Argentina, where we are headed next, and in the many countries in Asia after that, do not keep staying in front of our hotels,” RM wrote. “We are asking you this.”

BTS fans wait in designated lines outside El Campín Stadium ahead of the first of two concerts by the K-pop band in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 2. REUTERS/YONHAP

RM also appealed directly to the group's fans, known as ARMY.

“I believe that ARMY, the most wonderful fans in the world, will understand and will not do this,” RM wrote. “I hope we can build a more mature relationship that we can both be proud of.”

RM signed off by promising the group's best at that day's show. He thanked fans and added “Los amo,” Spanish for “I love you all.”

BTS began its “Arirang” world tour in April. After two more shows in Lima on Friday and Saturday, the group plays Santiago, Chile, from Wednesday to Oct. 17, Buenos Aires, Argentina, from Oct. 21 to 24 and São Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 28, 30 and 31.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



