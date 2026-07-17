BTS releases Korean-language versions, music video for 'Normal'

The group released Korean and instrumental editions of the track and debuted the song's music video on Spotify ahead of their performance at Sunday's World Cup final halftime show.

BTS released Korean-language and instrumental versions of “Normal,” an English-language track from its fifth full-length album “Arirang,” the megaband's agency BigHit Music said Friday.

Alongside the original version of “Normal” and its clean counterpart, the new release includes the Korean-language rendition, the clean Korean-language rendition and an instrumental of the track.

The Korean-language version was first unveiled during the “Arirang” concert in Busan in June, where it drew an enthusiastic response from fans.

Stills from the music video for BTS's “Normal” BIGHIT MUSIC

A music video for the original version of “Normal” was also released exclusively on Spotify the same day. The music video will be uploaded to YouTube and other platforms on Sunday.

BTS is set to perform at the halftime show of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. The match between Spain and Argentina kicks off on Sunday at 3 p.m. local time, which translates to Monday at 4 a.m. Korea time.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]