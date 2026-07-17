BTS releases Korean-language versions, music video for 'Normal'

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Boy band &TEAM to perform at Grammy Museum's Global Spin Live
The nine-member Japanese boy band will appear on the museum’s spotlight series in Los Angeles on Aug. 12 ahead of its second Korean EP release.
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K-pop album exports hit record high of $257.48 million in first half of year
K-pop album exports reached $257.48 million from January to June, up 125 percent from a year earlier, driven in part by BTS's fifth studio album, "Arirang."
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Seventeen's Wonwoo to unveil solo track 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter' on Friday
The release, which will drop on his birthday, will come while the singer is still serving his mandatory military duty.
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BTS's V tops fan poll for K-pop's best 'scene stealer'
Picnic poll recognizes his influence across music, fashion, advertising and global brand partnerships