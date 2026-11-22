Boy band Cortis gives an acceptance speech after winning Song of the Year with Visa for “RedRed” at the 2026 MAMA Awards at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on Nov. 21. CJ ENM

The 2026 MAMA Awards marked a major victory for HYBE, as all four grand prizes went to acts under its label: BTS, Cortis and Enhypen, with BTS taking home two.

BTS won two of the four grand prizes at this year’s MAMA Awards, while rookie boy band Cortis nabbed another, Song of the Year, only about 15 months after debuting.

The 2026 MAMA Awards took place at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on Friday and Saturday. Actor Park Bo-gum, the awards show’s first official ambassador, hosted the two-night ceremony.

BTS — which returned after a four-year hiatus with its fifth full-length album “Arirang” in March — took home five trophies: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Male Group, as well as a spot in both Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 and Best Song Top 10, the latter for “Swim,” the lead track on “Arirang.”

The Best Song Top 10 category, introduced this year, effectively doubles as a short list for Song of the Year. The winning tracks are decided entirely on streams and downloads.

BTS accepts the 2026 MAMA Artist of the Year award in a prerecorded video message. SCREEN CAPTURE

Since BTS was in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, for its ongoing world tour, it accepted its awards through prerecorded videos.

“It’s been about 10 years since we first received a grand prize at the MAMA Awards, so this year’s award feels more meaningful,” the septet said, adding that its sense of responsibility grows with every award.

Cortis, which won Best New Artist in 2025, won Song of the Year for “RedRed” this year. The quintet also took home Best Dance Performance Male Group and a Best Song Top 10 spot.

“We approached every stage as if it were a dream stage,” member Martin said during one of Cortis’s acceptance speeches. His fellow member Seonghyeon later teared up while thanking fans.

Enhypen, a six-member group after Heeseung, now known as Evan, left in March, won three awards: Fans’ Choice of the Year, a Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 spot and Favorite MCD Stage with Mnet Plus. The members accepted their awards with emotional speeches.

“I can’t believe this,” leader Jungwon said. “This year has really been full of ups and downs. I remember saying to [fellow member] Sunghoon in his room, ‘Will we be okay going forward? Are we going to fail?’ Even when we didn’t believe in ourselves, our fans did.”

Sunghoon spoke next. He broke down midspeech, saying the year had not been easy for the band or its fans.

Earlier that night, the sextet performed on a stage built around the upcoming Hollywood film ‘Dune: Part Three’

The 2026 MAMA Awards marked a major win for HYBE, as all four grand prizes went to acts under its labels.

Big Bang, celebrating 20 years since its debut, received Music Visionary of the Year, Best Music Video with YouTube for “BiiiG” and a Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 spot.

G-Dragon, who won the Visionary Award as a soloist in 2024, said accepting the prize felt lonely at the time, so receiving it as a member of Big Bang meant more. The group’s Saturday performance, featuring the cartoon character Dooly the Little Dinosaur, marked the first live performance of “GiiiRIP,” a single released the day before.

Boy band Big Bang gives an acceptance speech after winning Music Visionary of the Year at the 2026 MAMA Awards at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on Nov. 21. CJ ENM

IVE won Best Female Group, Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun won Best Male Artist and I-DLE’s Soyeon won Best Female Artist. Alpha Drive One and Tuide shared Best New Artist.

Girl group IVE performs at the 2026 MAMA Awards at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on Nov. 21. CJ ENM

Hwasa won twice at MAMA 2026 for “Good Goodbye” (2025), taking Best Vocal Performance Solo and a place on the Best Song Top 10. ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” Le Sserafim’s “Spaghetti” (2025), IVE’s “Bang Bang,” aespa’s “Lemonade,” Hearts2Hearts’ “Rude!,” NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” (2025) and the reunited I. O. I’s “Suddenly” took the other seven spots.

Friday’s lineup included CL, back on the MAMA stage for the first time in 11 years, in a joint performance — titled “Still the Baddest” — with Allday Project, and veteran duo Panic, who shared a stage with artists generations younger than them.

Hosted by CJ ENM since 1999, the annual MAMA Awards are known as one of the largest and most influential awards ceremonies in K-pop.





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]