BTS ranks No. 2 in July concert revenue with $102.5 million 'Arirang' tour

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Katseye's 'Animal' ranks No. 17 on British charts
"Animal" stayed on British chart for a fifth week while the group’s newest EP "Wild" also secured a spot on the albums chart.
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1Verse set for historic Gamescom performance ahead of new single 'Loop'
The K-pop boy band will become the first K-pop act to perform at Germany’s Gamescom, ahead of its new gaming-inspired single, "Loop," on Sept. 11.
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MAMA Awards launches Fan Festa, opens Super Fan applications
CJ ENM will add a new fan event ahead of the Nov. 20-21 MAMA Awards in Osaka and has opened applications for its Super Fan program.
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Hanteo Global, KBS Media sign MOU to launch global K-culture festival
H-Con, short for Hallyu Convention, will be built around the Hanteo Music Awards, which uses the sponsor’s music chart data.