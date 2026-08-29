BTS ranks No. 2 in July concert revenue with $102.5 million 'Arirang' tour

Boy band BTS performs in Arlington, Texas, as part of its ongoing "Arirang" world tour BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS placed second on Billboard’s July Top Tours chart, nearing The Weeknd’s revenue with half as many concerts.

Boy band BTS ranked No. 2 in worldwide concert revenue in July with its ongoing “Arirang” world tour, according to U.S.-based music publication Billboard on Thursday.

BTS generated $102.5 million in revenue from its "Arirang" tour last month, ranking second on Billboard’s July Top Tours chart behind Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, who generated $124.4 million during the same month.

BigHit Music, BTS's agency, said the group performed eight shows in July, compared to 16 shows by The Weeknd.

“BTS generated similar revenue to The Weeknd with half the number of shows,” the agency said.

Billboard also noted that BTS is the third act in history, after Beyoncé and Bad Bunny, to surpass $100 million in monthly concert revenue in multiple months.

All of BTS's concerts last month ranked among the top 10 on Billboard’s Top Boxscores chart. Shows at Stade de France in Paris, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Allianz Arena in Munich and King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels ranked No. 3 and Nos. 5 through 7, respectively.

The group drew a total of 185,000 fans across its shows in Paris, generating $30.6 million in ticket sales.

According to Billboard’s analysis, BTS had performed 38 shows on its "Arirang" tour as of Aug. 11, generating $433.2 million in revenue and selling 2.3 million tickets.

The figures surpass the group’s previous record of $213.9 million set by its "Love Yourself" tour.

BTS will perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Sept. 5 and 6.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]